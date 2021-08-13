Thomas Dennerby Named Indian Women’s Football Team Coach Ahead Of Women's Asian Cup 2022

Thomas Dennerby, who is the current head coach of the Indian under-17 women's World Cup squad, has now been appointed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the head coach of the Indian senior women's national team with immediate effect. As a result, he will be required to step down from his current position while his deputy Alex Ambrose will take charge of the U-17 World Cup team. Dennerby will now replace Maymol Rocky, who quit the coaching position of the senior team a couple of months after completing a four-year stint.

Indian women's football team's success history

Thomas Dennerby was named Indian women's football team coach after Maymol quit the post earlier this year due to personal reasons. Under the leadership of Maymol, India made history as they reached the second round of the Olympic qualifiers for the first time. Moreover, in 2019, India also won the South Asian Football Federation Championship and the gold medal in the Kathmandu South Asian Games.

Thomas Dennerby's career achievements

Thomas Dennerby has trained several countries in the past before coming to India in 2019 to manage the under-17 women's squad. In 2011, he led Sweden's women's national team to a third-place finish in the FIFA World Cup. He also led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2012 London Olympic Games. Meanwhile, Dennerby has also coached the Nigerian women's national team previously.

Thomas Dennerby is grateful for his new position

On receiving the news of being named as the head coach of the Indian women's football team, Thomas Dennerby said he is extremely grateful and spoke about the potential of the team. Speaking to AIFF, Dennerby said, "I am grateful to the All India Football Federation for finding me suitable for the job. It’s an honour to be taking over as the head coach of the Indian senior women’s national team. I have been in India and am aware of the huge potential. It is a big challenge to get the girls ready for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Life is all about challenges, and I relish it."

India will host the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup from January 20 to February 6.