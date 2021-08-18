Thomas Frank Thanks Little Fan Woody, Says His Support 'means The World To Brentford'

As Arsenal lost the opening match of the English Premier League 2-0 to the newly-promoted side Brentford on August 13, Friday, a fan moment which shows the manager and players celebrating with a child has gone viral on social media platforms. It is worth noting that Arsenal is considered a prominent Football Club of England, and losing a game with Brentford - that gained promotion via the playoffs at the end of the 2020–21 Championship season - has become a matter of disgrace for the high-performing team. Watch the viral post here:

On the other hand, it has become a historical moment for Brentford to win the game at Arsenal's Home ground. After their historic win, emotions ran high among Brentford FC players, coaches and fans. In a video, which is now viral, Brentford manager Thomas Frank was seen celebrating the victory with a tiny boy sitting in the front row of the stadium. Subsequently, others players also went ahead and gave a high-five to the excited fan. The emotional moment that was captured during the match was uploaded on a Twitter account named Football Tweet, which has gone viral.

Brentford FC manager shares special message for Woody

🐝 Thomas Frank has sent a message to Brentford fan Woody O'Rourke who he embraced after their win over Arsenal@BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/cP7rsZL5vO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 16, 2021

Netizens love the gesture

The Brentford FC manager of the club had also shared a message for the special fan. "Hi Woody, thank you so much for your support, it means the world to me, to us, to Brentford that you support us and cheer us on," he said in a pre-recorded video.

Meanwhile, netizens loved the gesture of Brentford's coach, players, and the club’s initiative to recognise the young fan who is now popular as Woody. "This made Woody's day even better if that was even possible! Thank you, Thomas," wrote a social media user. "Brentford need to fight in this premier league and avoid relegation at least for this kid. Thomas Frank has got my respect," read the comment of the second user. "Woody is a bigger star than any player he's inspirational such spirit and joy god bless him and @ParkLaneStables," read the comment of the third user. Woody has Down Syndrome and a very limited vocabulary.

Arsenal's next Six fixtures become a meme after gunners lost match against Brentford

Even Arsenal fixtures are laughing at them. pic.twitter.com/f81b3HcuFA — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 13, 2021

On August 13, when Arsenal lost the match, the English Premier League released the fixture of the upcoming games. Accidently, the last row of the fixture was arranged in such a way, it has become a part of the meme. It reads "HAHAHA", where H stands for 'home' and A stands for 'away' matches. But netizens spotted its similarity with the exclamatory word 'Haha' which is used to represent laughter, leading to a meme fest. The screengrab was posted on Twitter by user name Troll Football with the caption "Even Arsenal fixtures are laughing at them" has become viral on the internet.

