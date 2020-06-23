PSG's Thomas Meunier Set To Join Borussia Dortmund As A Free Agent, Final Details Awaited

A number of European football leagues returned to action after close to a 100-day hiatus amid the coronavirus lockdown. Similarly, clubs have sprung into action as they look to complete some important deals courtesy of the summer transfer window. However, less active trade is expected due to the heavy financial losses that the clubs have suffered. With free-agent deals and loan offers likely to become the norm, Borussia Dortmund have edged closer to ensuring their first signing of the summer – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Thomas Meunier.

Dortmund transfer: Thomas Meunier agrees four-year deal with Bundesliga giants

Thomas Meunier to Borussia Dortmund, confirmed and here we go! Last details to be completed soon then he’s going to sign his contract as a free agent with BVB. 🤝🟡⚫️ #transfers #BVB #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2020

According to in-the-know journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have agreed to a deal with PSG defender Thomas Meunier. The Belgium international has agreed to a four-year contract and will join as a free agent this summer. The player’s PSG contract runs until June 30, 2020, with the Ligue 1 champions not keen on extending his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Dortmund transfer: Thomas Meunier declines temporary contract extension

The report claims that PSG offered a temporary contract extension to Thomas Meunier for a couple of months to ensure the completion of their Champions League campaign. However, Thomas Meunier has decided against the temporary extension. The remaining fixtures of the Champions League will be played in Lisbon, Portugal, with the final slated to be played on August 23.

Dortmund transfer: PSG defeat Bundesliga giants in Round of 16

Thomas Meunier’s decision not to extend his stay temporarily has raised eyebrows with PSG qualifying for the quarter-final for the first time since 2015-16. Interestingly, PSG defeated Dortmund to secure their spot in the final eight. Meanwhile, the 2020-21 Bundesliga season is scheduled to kick off on August 21, two days before the Champions League final.

Thomas Meunier's stats for PSG ahead of Dortmund transfer

Thomas Meunier joined PSG in 2016 from Belgian side Club Brugge. During his four-season stay at the Parc des Princes, the 28-year-old made a total of 128 appearances, coupled with 13 goals across all competitions. He won three Ligue 1 titles in four seasons, along with one Coupe de France, two Coupe de la Ligue as well as three Trophee des Champions titles.

Image courtesy: Thomas Meunier Twitter handle