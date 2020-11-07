Thomas Muller Has Scored And Assisted Astonishing 200-plus Goals Each For Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller will likely go down as one of the best players in the history of Bayern Munich. Having made his senior team debut in the 2008-09 season, the former Germany international has spent his entire career with the Bavarian side. The 2020-21 campaign will be Muller's 13th as a professional footballer, and he cannot ask for a better way to kickstart this campaign. Recently, Muller notched up his 200th career goal and 200th career assist in club football, establishing himself as one of the most talented attackers in not only Germany but also in world football.

Thomas Muller assists and goals in various competitions

Back in September, Muller netted a goal during Bayern's romping 8-0 win over Schalke to reach a milestone 200th career goal in club football. Since then, Muller has taken his scoring tally to 205 goals in all competitions. The 31-year-old then recorded his 200th career assist when he found Kingsley Coman in space for Bayern fourth in their 4-0 UCL win over Atletico Madrid, last month. Muller has already scored six times, providing another seven assists in 12 appearances, this season.

205 Thomas Muller goals rank him as the fourth-highest goalscorer in Bayern Munich history. Muller needs just 13 more goals to surpass Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's record of 217 goals. The player will be hoping to achieve the feat this season.

Another milestone Muller will be gunning for this season is closing in (or surpassing) on Franz Beckenbauer's record of 582 career appearances for Bayern. Beckenbauer currently has the fourth-highest appearances in Bayern history. Muller ranks sixth with 547 to his name.

Muller has recorded 122 goals and 149 assists in 357 Bundesliga appearances. The German attacker has 46 goals, 26 assists in the Champions League; and 33 goals and 23 assists in DFB Pokal.

The incredible Thomas Muller Bayern stats over the past 18 months is also due to their head coach Hansi Flick. After playing a bit-part role under previous manager Nico Kovac, Flick introduced Muller back into the playing XI as the chief creator for his side. The 31-year-old remains the key player for Flick's men, usually occupying the No.10 role with Robert Lewandowski, leading the attack and either of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry or Kingsley Coman flanking on the wings.

Muller's ability to find spaces in the opposition area means he can draw defenders, leaving his teammates a free pass to shoot on goal. The synergy between Muller and Lewandowski held the key last season in Bayern winning the second continental treble in their history.

Bayern will be tested on Saturday as they head to the Signal Iduna Park for a Bundesliga meeting against Borussia Dortmund. The game will kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

(Image Credits: Thomas Muller Instagram)