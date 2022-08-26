Thomas Muller Relishes Robert Lewandowski 'reunion' With Special Message after UCL draw

The groupings for UEFA Champions League is out after last night's draw in Istanbul, Turkey with Bayern Munich and Barcelona drawn in the group of death alongside Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen. Following the UCL draw, Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller has sent out a message for his former teammate Robert Lewandowski who will be playing for Barcelona this season.

Thomas Muller wants to rock the Champions League with 'Mr Lewan-goal-ski'

During his time at Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski was a goal-scoring machine as a result of which Muller has given him the nickname of 'Lewan-goal-ski'. Muller, taking to Instagram, wrote, "What a nice draw for all football fans! Mr. Lewan-goal-ski, see you soon in Munich. Let's go, let's rock the Champions League season." Last season Lewandowski, while playing for Bayern Munich, helped his former club record two 3-0 victories over his current club. However, the new-look Barcelona team under Xavi will look to put up a better fight this time around.

UEFA Champions League draw

The UEFA Champions League draw will see some of the biggest names like Lewandowski and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland going against their former german club during the group stage encounter. Defending champions Real Madrid have got a relatively decent draw, while Liverpool and Manchester City were given tough starts to their campaigns. We take a look at the final groupings for this year's UEFA Champions League.

Group A will be consisting of Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers, while Atletico Madrid has been clubbed alongside Porto, Bayer Leverkusen and Belgiun side Club Brugge in Group B. Group C will be the group of death with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzeň battling it out for qualification to the next stage. Tottenham will headline Group D and are placed alongside last year's Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

Group E will feature AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb with Group F having the likes of RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic, clubbed alongside defending champions Real Madrid. Group G will have Manchester City, Spanish club Sevilla, German side Borussia Dortmund and danish club Copenhagen. The final group i.e Group H will feature star-studded Paris Saint-Germain clubbed with Italian giants Juventus, Benfica and Israel club Maccabi Haifa.