Thomas Muller To Miss Germany's Clash With Hungary As He Suffers Knee Injury

Germany have been handed a major blow in their preparations for their last group stage match against Hungary as the 2014 World Cup winners will miss out on calling up Thomas Muller for their upcoming clash. Reports of Thomas Muller injury news started to flood in on Monday, with renowned sports journalist Christian Falk confirming the story about the injury to the Bayern Munich attacker. The 31-year-old striker made his much-awaited comeback to the national team during the Euro 2020 but will sadly play no part in Germany's last league match after suffering a knee injury.

Exclusive: Thomas Müller will miss the Match against Hungary and probably a possible round of 16 because of a knee Injury @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 21, 2021

Germany's Euro 2020 fixtures see them lock horns against Hungary in their last group stage match of the year-long delayed tournament. Joachim Low's men will head into the game as the second-ranked team on the Group D table having registered three points from their previous two matches. They kickstarted their European Championship campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss to France as Mats Hummels' own goal deprived them of any points in that game.

However, the 2014 World Cup winners managed to bounce back in emphatic style by registering a massive 4-2 win over Portugal in their latest outing. Own goals from Portugal defenders Ruben Dias and Raphael Gurreriro helped their cause with Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens also getting on the scoresheet to hand Die Mannschaft a massive win last Saturday. A win over Portugal was extremely crucial for Joachim Low and his men to remain in contention for qualifying into the knockout stages of the Euro 2020.

When will Thomas Muller return?

The Bayern Munich attacker has been ruled out of Germany's group stage match against Hungary with Joachim Low sweating over the 31-year-old's fitness for their knock-out stage matches. With Germany likely to advance into the Round of 16 of the ongoing Euro 2020, Muller is facing a race against time to recover and be declared fit for their first knockout clash of the summer tournament. According to the latest reports, it is highly possible that the Bayern Munich attacker remains unavailable for the next two games.

Germany vs Hungary Prediction

Germany will head into the game brimming with confidence after a solid outing against Portugal in their previous Euro 2020 encounter. Given the current form of Die Mannschaft, we expect Joachim Low's men to register a win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes against Hungary.

Prediction: Germany 1-0 Hungary

Image Source: Muller/Instagram