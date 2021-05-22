Thomas Muller's Farewell Message To Real Madrid-bound David Alaba Leaves Fans In Splits 

As David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez prepare to call time on their glittering careers with Bayern Munich, Thomas Muller had a special message for the three footballers. The German attacker, who is known for his witty humour also poked a bit of fun at Alaba while bidding farewell to the Austrian defender, who is reportedly set to join Real Madrid. On the Bayern books since 2008, 2011 and 2012 respectively, Alaba, Boateng and Martinez are among the five players to have won the treble twice with the Bavarian giants, alongside Muller and Manuel Neuer.

Thomas Muller's comical farewell message to David Alaba

Earlier on Friday, Thomas Muller posted a heartfelt video to the departing Bayern trio of Alaba, Martinez and Boateng. He praised the two veterans, Boateng and Martinez, before getting to Alaba, warning the defender for their next meeting. Muller said, "Good luck at your new club, David. I don't know 100% where you will go, but there are rumours of course. But no matter what club you join, you'll regret it because if we meet, I'll kick your a**". Muller concluded his message with a wry smile.

David Alaba Bayern career and honours

Alaba has been an integral part of the Bayern setup for so long that it's hard to believe he is still only 28. The Austrian defender arrived at the club almost 13 years ago, just after his 16th birthday. He's gone on to make 430 appearances for Bayern, scoring 33 goals and winning a total of 27 major trophies. Before he leaves the Allianz Arena as a 10-time Bundesliga winner and two-time UCL winner, he is set to face Augsburg on Saturday for the final time in Bayern colours.

Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos to sign Alaba on a free transfer?

According to multiple reports, Real Madrid are set to sign David Alaba on a free transfer. Alaba had made it known that he was leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season following a contract dispute at the Bundesliga club. However, it appears that the final stages of a deal are being completed as Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that “the first part of the contracts” with Madrid have been signed by Alaba.

The first part of the contracts for David Alaba transfer to Real Madrid has been signed and completed. He’s joining as a free agent, confirmed. ⚪️🤝 #Real



Official announcement only expected at the end of the season, when all documents will be completed. ⏳ https://t.co/6YmBL5LGXy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021

Real Madrid will reportedly not make the signing official under the season ends. It will be fascinating to see how Alaba integrates into the Real Madrid squad assuming Zinedine Zidane is still the manager. Alaba could slot in at centre-back, left-back, or as a defensive midfielder.

Image Credits - AP