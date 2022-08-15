Thomas Tuchel & Antonio Conte Sent Off With Red Cards In Tempestuous London Derby

The Chelsea vs Tottenham Premier League 2022 match developed into a heated affair as the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Harry Kane's injury-time header secured the much-needed equaliser point for Tottenham Spurs after trailing Chelsea twice during the match. The match also witnessed both managers given marching orders by the referee after a heated exchange on the sidelines.

Premier League 2022: Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte given red card by referee

After Kalidou Koulibaly had given Chelsea the lead, Spurs levelled the score through Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte celebrated the goal by barging into the chest of rival manager Thomas Tuchel, causing a scuffle among the two sets of the coaching staff. However, Reece James restored Chelsea's lead as Tuchel sprinted past Conte down the touchline clenching his fist in delight. However, Harry Kane's injury-time goal levelled things between both teams.

Following the conclusion of the match, both managers shook hands on the field, but Tuchel seemed to not let go of his grip asking Antonio Conte to look him in the eyes. Following this moment, a brief spat continued between them in the technical area before the referee decided to show red cards. The draw meant Tottenham ended a run of five straight losses to Chelsea in all competitions. However, Conte's team still have just one victory at Stamford Bridge since the Premier League started in 1992. Both coaches face a one-match sideline ban, with Chelsea taking on Leeds United, while Tottenham's will be up against Wolves in the next fixture.

Thomas Tuchel on his heated exchange with Antonio Conte

While speaking to the press about the incident, Thomas Tuchel said that both the managers enjoyed the exchange and other was nothing bad about. In the post-match news presentation, he said, "I just compared it to two players who have a bit of a fight on the field, but nothing happens and nobody gets injured. If you have a hard, fair tackle then you don't go later and apologise and there's no need, it's Premier League football and the two managers got involved today because both of us were fighting for our teams and that was it."

Tuchel further added, "Nobody got insulted, nobody got hurt. We didn't have a fistfight and something so for me, it's not a big deal. It was part of it today and it boiled of course, and it heated up but nothing bad and it was part of the game. We both fought both for our teams and it happens. It's so close here. It was such an intense match and both dugouts are very, very close and so it got a bit heated from both of us."