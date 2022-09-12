Former manager Thomas Tuchel has broken his silence for the first time ever since he was sacked by Chelsea football club only a couple of days ago. The London club parted ways with their German manager on September 7 following the team's shock defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League. The ex-manager penned down the most heartfelt message for his fans about his association with Chelsea club.

Chelsea news: Thomas Tuchel's emotional statement addressing blues fans

Tuchel replaced legend Frank Lampard back in January 2021. The 49-year-old not only helped the club finish fourth on the Premier League Points Table but also guided them to the Champions League trophy for the second time in club's history. "This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end," said the German manager in his statement.

Speaking about the Champions League and club's World Cup success, Tuchel exclaimed, "The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart."

"This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start," he further added.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea career

Tuchel managed Chelsea in 99 matches since joining the club in January, 2021. During his stint, the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager won 62 matches, registered 18 draws, and lost 19 matches with the Premier League giants. Under Tuchel, Chelsea not only won the UEFA Champions League but also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies. After Tuchel exited the club, Chelsea appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as the new manager. The club will next face Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on September 14.