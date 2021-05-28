Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Record Before Champions League Final Game Vs Man City

Thomas Tuchel took over the managerial job at Chelsea in January when the club was placed 10th on the point stable. Since then the Blues have been amazing and were successful in securing a Champions League spot. Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have been defending brilliantly and have managed to keep 18 clean sheets this season.

Tuchel Cam 🎥 If his opening game in the Chelsea dugout is anything to go by, the new gaffer is quite the vocal one 🔊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 29, 2021

Thomas Tuchel Chelsea record

Thomas Tuchel holds the record for the longest unbeaten start by a Chelsea manager with 13 wins. As he came to the club, the German manager completely changed the whole structure of the squad by adding players like Antonio Rudiger and Marcus Alonso to the starting lineup. Since his arrival, he has made a lot of changes to the starting lineups and keeps switching players in the attack. His passion on the sidelines is a testimony to how involved the German is in each of the games. As the blues take on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30 at 12:30 AM IST, Tuchel will be hoping to add a European trophy to his resume after he fell short in the final last year.

2021 Champions League final news

After a lot of discussion with both the teams, UEFA decided to move the Champions League final to Porto where 16,500 fans will be in the stadium to cheer their favourite club. Both Chelsea and Manchester City were given 6,000 tickets each and another 1,700 tickets were given away on sale on May 25.

Man City will be looking to win the treble after success in the Premier League and the EFL Cup. Pep Guardiola, who has won the competition before, will be aware of Thomas Tuchel Chelsea stats this season against them. Each time both these managers clashed this season, the Blues have managed to come out on top. When asked about Eduardo Mendy's availability for the Final, Tuchel said, "We still have hope that he joins training on Wednesday." Chelsea, who have already lost their FA Cup final will be hoping that they can win the Champions League for a second time and give Tuchel his first European trophy.

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction

Manchester City will be hoping to end their season with another trophy as the Citizens have managed to win 2 trophies already this season. The Champions League trophy would be a perfect send-off to club legend Sergio Aguero who is reported to be leaving the club this summer. However, Chelsea will not be an easy side to beat and have advanced to the final by beating the likes of Real Madrid. The Blues will be relying on their defence to deliver against a strong Manchester City attack and with players like Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic in attack, the Blues can definitely cause problems to the City defence. Considering all of that, we predict Chelsea to lift the cup and defeat City 2-1 in the final.

Picture Credits: Chelsea F.C/Twitter