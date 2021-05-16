Thomas Tuchel Comments On Chelsea's FA Cup Final Loss, Says 'cannot Regret For Too Long'

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel has vowed to bounce back strongly along with showing after his team's 1-0 loss in the FA Cup final against Leicester City at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans' sensational second-half goal worked extremely well in Leicester City's favor as they got fifth time lucky in an FA Cup final. Prior to Saturday's tournament decider, the 'Foxes' had finished as the runners-up in the 1949, 1961, 1963 & 1969 editions respectively.

'We have enough to do': Thomas Tuchel

"There is nothing much to do, we focus on our performance, this is what we always do. Okay, in a final we make an excuse and say okay, no matter what, you take any result or any win, no matter how you get your hands on the trophy, you take it, but in general we are about performance, and we will now talk about what we did good and what we can do better to be ready on Tuesday", Tuchel was quoted as saying by Chelsea FC on their official website.

"This is it in sports, there is no team that never loses, there is no single sports guy out there who never loses. Now it's about coming back, bouncing back, showing mentality again, and belief on Tuesday. We’ve missed now a trophy, which we are very sad about, but we have another competition now, with two finals against Leicester and Aston Villa, and then another final. We have enough to do, we cannot regret for too long", the Chelsea boss added.



What's next for Chelsea?

The London-based club will once again face the newly-crowned FA Cup champions at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in a Premier League clash after which they will sign off from EPL 2020/21 season with an away fixture against Aston Villa at Villa Park next Sunday.

The 'Blues' may have lost one title on Saturday night but they will get an opportunity to win the big one when they lock horns with the new Premier League champions Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final at Portugal's Estádio do Dragão on May 29.

Ahead of the blockbuster UCL finale, Chelsea have an edge over Man City as they have beaten them twice in the last two months. The London club knocked their English rivals out from the FA Cup semi-finals last month and staged a remarkable comeback in their previous EPL encounter on May 8 to register a 2-1 win after the 'Cityzens' had drawn first blood in that contest.

