Thomas Tuchel Gives Timo Werner A Mouthful For Ignoring His Positioning Instructions

Although Chelsea beat Everton comfortably on Monday, Thomas Tuchel seemed confused by Timo Werner's positional sense, as pitch-side microphones picked up him giving a mouthful to the striker. Soon after Tuchel's instructions, Chelsea picked up the lead with a Ben Godfrey own goal before Jorginho scored from the penalty spot to ensure the three points for the Blues. As a result, Chelsea moved into fourth place in the Premier League standings.

Thomas Tuchel berates Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel berated Timo Werner as the German striker seemed to have ignored Tuchel's positioning orders. Werner was seen featuring prominently on the left-wing when he had been deployed on the opposite flank by his manager. "Timo, how long are you staying on the left? You’re playing on the right! The last 15 mins you’ve only been on the left! Don’t you understand?" said Tuchel in German. The German manager was visibly angry at his forward who failed to score for the fourth Premier League game in succession. Since Tuchel has taken charge, Werner has just scored one goal in nine appearances for the club.

Thomas Tuchel spectacular run continues

Although Timo Werner did not feature amongst the goals for the Blues against the Toffees, Chelsea won the match comfortably with another clean sheet and an impressive performance from Kai Havertz. The German playmaker has struggled for form since his arrival at Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee close to 70 million pounds (then $92 million). However, Thomas Tuchel is aware of the talent that Kai has and is confident that the German international can help his side finish in the Champions League places. "I’m very happy with his performance, no doubt about his quality his talent and also about his character," said the German boss.

Chelsea have enjoyed a remarkable run under Thomas Tuchel so far, having been unbeaten in the previous 11 games in all competitions since the German took charge of the club. Moreover, Tuchel created history by becoming the first manager in the Premier League to keep five successive clean sheets in his first five home games in charge of a club. Chelsea have now recorded nine clean sheets under Tuchel's reign.

Premier League standings update

Chelsea's win over Everton on Monday helped the Blues move into fourth place in the Premier League standings, two clear of West Ham, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Everton remain in sixth place after their Merseyside rivals Liverpool lost to Fulham at home. With just 10 games left in the Premier League season, the battle for the top four has never been more interesting as just 11 points separate Manchester United in second from Liverpool in eighth.