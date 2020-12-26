Thomas Tuchel Leaves PSG As Manager With Highest Win Ratio In Ligue 1 History

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) decision to sack manager Thomas Tuchel comes as a major shock despite the club enjoying domestic success during the previous season. The former Borussia Dortmund boss was the architect behind the Parc des Princes outfit's Champions League exploits last summer, which saw them reach the finals of the competition. A startling stat now reveals the mesmerising numbers during the manager's 31-month long stint at the French capital.

Thomas Tuchel sacked after PSG struggle

PSG sacked Tuchel after his side's sensational 4-0 victory against Strasbourg in Ligue 1. It is believed the club were unhappy with the manager's inability to chalk out impressive results in the French top-flight this season. Despite guiding the club to two successive Ligue 1 titles, Tuchel was subject to massive scrutiny.

This season, the Parc des Princes outfit sit third in the Ligue 1 table, with 35 points in 17 games. PSG trail by a point to current leaders Lyon. The defending champions are the only team in the top four of the competition to have lost four games already, with Lyon maintaining a decent start with just a defeat to their name.

Tuchel PSG win ratio the best in Ligue 1 history

But Tuchel's display with the club wasn't that bad after all. According to a magnificent stat, the former Dortmund boss leaves PSG as the most successful manager statistically in the history of Ligue 1. Having managed 127 games across all competitions since his appointment, Tuchel managed to rake up 95 victories.

With a 75.6% win rate, Thomas Tuchel leaves Ligue 1 with the highest success percentage for a single coach in the league’s history. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 25, 2020

The manager leaves PSG with a 75.6% win rate, the highest by any manager in the history of the domestic competition. Besides, the former PSG boss also managed the best win rate across his stints, which includes his time with FC Augsburg II and Mainz O5, apart from Dortmund.

Pochettino to PSG talks gain momentum as Tuchel new club rumours intensify

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is being closely linked with the top job at the French capital. The Argentine tactician is without a club ever since his sacking more than a year ago, after guiding his side to the Champions League final the previous season. Meanwhile, Tuchel might mark his Premier League debut with Arsenal.

Image courtesy: PSG website