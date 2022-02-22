Thomas Tuchel On Lukaku's Embarrassing Display Vs Palace; 'What Can I Do? I Don't Know'

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is uncertain as to how he can help Romelu Lukaku rediscover his form after the Belgian just had seven touches in his last game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Despite the 28-year old's struggles, the Blues went on to win the match 1-0 as Hakim Ziyech found the back of the net in the 89th minute of the game.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel comes out in support of Lukaku

While speaking at his news conference on Tuesday ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League tie against Lille, Thomas Tuchel said, "What can I do? I don't know. Well... now we have to deal with it. The data is out there and the data speaks a certain language. He was not involved in our game."

The Belgian touched the ball on just seven occasions in the Blues' 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, the fewest number for a Premier League player appearing for 90 minutes in a match since the records began in 2003. However, the German coach does believe it is important to protect Lukaku amidst his struggles.

"It is sometimes like this with strikers if they struggle a bit with self-confidence, if they struggle a little bit to find the space and to get involved against a good defensive side. It can be like this and it is of course not what we want and of course not what Romelu wants. But it is also not the time to laugh about him and make jokes about him. He is in the spotlight of course and we will protect him because he is our player," said the 48-year old.

Romelu Lukaku has just scored 10 goals in 28 games in all competitions since his €115 million move from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. While Tuchel is uncertain as to how he can help the Belgian rediscover his form at Stamford Bridge, he did cite a possible reason for his struggles.

"There is even a history of strikers struggling a little bit at Chelsea so it is not the easiest place in the world for strikers, obviously. I don't know exactly why it is like this but obviously, it is like this. In my opinion, Chelsea is a team that is also considered a strong defensive team, a physical team and this has a certain attitude and grit in playing competitive football. We demand a lot from our strikers in terms of defending. We want to be a physical, hard-working group that is not shy to make it a physical game and not only a skilful game. That maybe plays a part, yes," explained Tuchel.

