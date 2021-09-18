Thomas Tuchel Reveals Talks Were Held With Harry Kane Over Possible Move To Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur will take on rivals Chelsea in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 19 in the world's first net-zero football match. However, all the focus is set to be on their star forwards Romelu Lukaku for the Blues and Harry Kane for Spurs. Both are superb strikers with different aspects that stand out, and according to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, the club did consider the idea of bringing Kane to their side of London.

Tuchel told chelseafc.com how closely the Blues considered a transfer offer to Spurs for their star forward. He said that while he did not specifically ask for Kane there was some exchange between the player's camp and the club but it was never "that close".

“We never had a list with his name on it and I never went to Marina (Granovskaia) to tell her to buy him. There are many people around players, their agents and advisors, and people in between, so we had some information from these people but it was never that close,” stated the Chelsea head coach.

Harry Kane vs Romelu Lukaku

Many people have been comparing the two as they are set to face each other on the pitch on Sunday and Tuchel explained the differences in play amongst the Englishman and the Belgian.

"The two are very different," explained Tuchel. "Romelu plays a bit higher up the pitch and is a bit more physical, while Harry Kane is someone who loves to drop into number 10 positions and pockets of space, to turn and assist."

Thomas Tuchel then said that Kane is fantastic in conversion and there are some players around him who deliver well and can also be decisive while giving the example of Son Heung-min saying that Kane has a superb partnership with him. Tuchel then said that they need to focus on how to defend, where to close him down, close the deliveries down, because according to the German manager once Kane has the ball he is one of the most dangerous guys in the world at finishing attacks. Tuchel then said that they have one very important and common trait and that is they both score "decisive" goals.

"I’m pretty sure they both had this since they started playing football at five or six years old. These guys are born to score goals and if they don’t score then they are not fully happy," added Tuchel, as quoted by chelseafc.com.

(Image: AP)