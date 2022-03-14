Thomas Tuchel Vows To 'drive 7-seater' For Chelsea's UCL Clash Vs Lille; 'Mark My Words'

Following the 1-0 hard-fought victory over Newcastle on Sunday, Chelsea will next travel to Lille to take part in the Champions League Round of 16 2nd leg. Thomas Tuchel's team are already ahead with a 2-0 aggregate and will look to wrap up the match in France. Ahead of the Champions League match, the defending champions have been going through turmoil following the UK government's sanction on Roman Abromovich due to the Russia Ukraine war. The sanction meant the club will have a limited budget to travel and Tuchel has spoken about the reduced budget.

Chelsea vs Lille UCL match: Thomas Tuchel speaks about reduced travel budget

According to the new rules, the UK Government has limited the club spending to a maximum of 500,000 pounds ($657,000) on each match at Stamford Bridge, including on security and catering. A maximum of 20,000 pounds can be spent on travel to matches.

Ahead of the Chelsea vs Lille UCL match Tuchel said: “I think practically what’s changed is more for the guys who for example organised the journey to Lille because they had to figure out how we were arriving there. My last information was that we are getting a plane. So we can go by plane and come back by plane. If not, we'll go by train. If not, we'll go by bus. If not, I'll drive a seven-seater!

He further added “Honestly, I will do it. You can mark my words, I will do it to arrive there. If you’d asked me 20 or 30 years ago, to be in charge of a Champions League match what I was willing to do, I'd say: 'Ok, where do I have to be and when?' Why should this change? I will be there and we will be there. Of course, organisation wise, there are some negotiations going on and talks, but it doesn't influence me.”

Champions League: Chelsea hold edge over Lille

During the first leg of the Round of 16 clash, Chelsea cruised to 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Kai Havretz and Christian Pulisic. Havertz took only eight minutes to head Chelsea in front by meeting Hakim Ziyech’s corner. The second in the 63rd minute was created by midfielder N’Golo Kante, who ran half the length of the pitch unchallenged before feeding Pulisic to finish with a shot clipped into the bottom corner. The win on Sunday helped Chelsea continue to stay on the Number 3 spot on the points table and also continue their unbeaten run in last five matches.