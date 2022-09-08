Chelsea is set to finally have a new manager ahead of the weekend derby against Fulham with Graham Potter reportedly all set to take charge of the team. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported about positive talks between Chelsea and Graham Potter on Wednesday with the Brighton manager being the first choice. Earlier on Wednesday, the club shocked fans by parting ways with Thomas Tuchel.

Graham Potter set to become the new Chelsea manager: Report

Romano, in the latest update, has reported that Graham Potter will be appointed as the Chelsea new manager with an agreement in place and that even a contract is being prepared following the acceptance of the proposal. According to a report by 90min.com former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, current Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim were among those whose names had been discussed. Former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was a strong favourite to land the job, however, Potter during talks with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, and the rest of the board made a major impression to land the job.

Graham Potter will be appointed as new Chelsea manager, as expected. Agreement in place, contracts now being prepared as proposal has been accepted. Here we go. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Chelsea will complete the agreement with Brighton in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/cY7V5vdZy8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2022

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was sacked as the manager after Chelsea's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the first game of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Despite investing heavily during the transfer window, Chelsea has not had a great start to the season. Chelsea in its statement regarding Thomas Tuchel sacking, said:

"Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel. On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time here. "As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

Coming to the Premier League season, Chelsea won three of their first seven matches with 3 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses. The club is currently sixth in the standings with 10 points after six matches, five points behind leaders Arsenal.