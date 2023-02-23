'Thought I Deserved To Play': Joao Cancelo Breaks Silence On Sudden Manchester City Exit

Joao Cancelo, whose sudden exit from Manchester City shocked football fans around the world has revealed the reason for his departure. The Portuguese full-back played more than 100 matches for the Premier League Champions and was a regular featurette in Pep Guardiola's side. Cancelo completed a successful loan move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window.

Following a move, Cancelo is now settling in with The Bavarians, however, his past and sudden movement from the established position has got the Football fraternity curious about what got him to take the decision. Reflecting on the same, Cancelo recently talked to the Portuguese media unit O Jogo and gave away the details of the beforehand of his transfer. "As I already said, he found a way to play, after the World Cup, in which he started playing with a full-back more inside, where I also played, and he liked what he saw with Rico and Nathan. I respected his decision because I have to and this is a team of great footballers.

"But I think a player is always a bit selfish. Any player wants to feel important and wants to play, and anyone who says otherwise is lying. A competitive player, like me, who aspires to win titles, just wants to play. It’s like Pep said, I need to play to be happy. "It’s not a question of devaluing my teammates, because others are on the bench to play. But I thought I deserved to play and he didn’t."

Conversation with Pep before leaving

Speaking about the chat he had with Pep Guardiola before leaving, he said, "So we talked, it was a conversation, not a discussion, and we decided that the best thing would be for me to leave this market. An opportunity I couldn’t refuse. But I’m very grateful to City and the fans. "I’m a passionate player, I was robbed one day and the next I was playing against Arsenal, it seems that some people forget that and give the idea that I wanted to forcefully leave City.

"It was by mutual agreement. If City didn’t want to, they wouldn’t let me leave, because I had a contract. I’m very professional, and I’ve always given my face to all the clubs. I have a difficult personality, yes, but I have never, at any time, disrespected teammates or coaches.

"There was not much thought [to join Bayern]. I spoke with City, and we were in mutual agreement that the best thing would be to change clubs and this opportunity arose for Bayern. I decided to have a new adventure. I like that and showing my football in every country I go to, was a good opportunity and I accepted it."