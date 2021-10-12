Three Reasons Why Kylian Mbappe Could Sign For Real Madrid In January

Real Madrid had three official bids upwards of €170 million for French forward Kylian Mbappe rejected by Paris Saint-German during the summer transfer window. The reason it was surprising that PSG rejected those bids is that Mbappe's contract expires June 2022, meaning he can leave for free once the summer transfer window opens, and the fact that he has rejected multiple contract extensions from the club shows that he wants out from the Parisian club. The majority of the reports seem to suggest that Mbappe still wants to join the Blancos and is expected to do so for free in the summer window. However, some reports suggest he could be on his way to the Bernabeu as soon as January.

Other than the fact that he has been sharing the pitch with Karim Benzema, and the two have built a great partnership together, here are three reasons that Kylian Mbappe could end up at the Santiago Bernabeu donning Real Madrid's famous all-white jersey.

Money

On multiple occasions, PSG's sporting director Leonardo Araújo has said that they will let Mbappe go 'for the right price' and do not want to hold any player back. A week before the summer window closed, he told RMC Sport that Mbappe intends to leave the club and confirmed that Madrid made a bid for the French international, adding that he can go if he wants to but only on PSG's terms.

"Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear. If Real Madrid are making an offer, that seems clear… Me, I am giving a position, that, I think, is clear for everyone. We cannot, the week before the end of the window, change our plans. If he wants to leave, we will not hold him back, but on our terms," Leonardo said.

Leonardo then said that PSG had rejected the advances of Madrid but said that if the right bid is placed they will let Mbappe go. He added that the club said no verbally to the bid that Madrid had placed but they will not hold anyone back. If any player wants to leave and PSG's conditions are met, then they will consider it. So Real Madrid could end up shelling out somewhere in the range of €75 to €100 million for Mbappe if they want him in January and something is better than nothing for PSG. Moreover, if Mbappe ends up leaving for free at the end of the season it would not look good on Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo.

Mbappe and his family's desire

It has been his dream since he was a little boy to play for Real Madrid and he has made no attempt to hide that. He wanted to leave PSG in August and again he made no secret of that. He wants to move on to Madrid where he feels that his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or will increase, where the sporting project will be built around him, and he will feel like the star player.

Even Mbappe's mother, who is also his representative said that they cannot be blamed for leaving for free next season which suggests that they might have already made a decision. So, PSG could take into account all that has been said and decide to let Mbappe leave in January for a fee as opposed to July 2022 for free.

Better sporting project

Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez was ready to shell out almost €200 million on a player they could have waited for and gotten for free. Instead, they were ready to break the bank, which shows their desire to get their hands on the player they rate so highly. At PSG, Mbappe is playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi and the Frenchman is not a fan of being number two to anyone. His desire is to be the best and at Madrid, he can do just that. The club will create a team around him and cater to his needs, the way they did with Cristiano Ronaldo and we all know how that went, Ronaldo won four Ballon d'Ors, four Champions League trophies, and left as Real Madrid's all-time top scorer. So who's to say that Mbappe won't do the same.

Image: @equipedefrance/Twitter