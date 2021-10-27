Throwback To When Ex-Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Was Gifted A Mourinho-signed United Shirt

As Manchester United were humiliated at Old Trafford as they lost 5-0 to Liverpool on Sunday, rumours that their head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on his way out began to intensify. Former Italian veteran Antonio Conte has been heavily linked as the replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm of United. Following all the speculation, a video has resurfaced of Conte during his time as Chelsea FC manager, where he is seated at a press conference prior to the Blues' match against Hull City in the 2018 FA Cup, and Stefano Corti an Italian prankster posing as a journalist interrupted the presser and he presented Conte a Manchester United jersey with the Italian manager's name on the back and it was signed by the Red Devils' boss Jose Mourinho.

Remembering the time Antonio Conte was presented with a Manchester United shirt by Jose Mourinho 🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/sNlZsllzyz — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) October 26, 2021

Antonio Conte receiving a Manchester United shirt with his name on the back, from a group of Italian pranksters who interrupted his press conference today.



Via: @samuelluckhurstpic.twitter.com/1ArIhXeN5X — Coral (@Coral) February 15, 2018

As per ESPN, Corti said: "This is present for you. It is signed by Jose Mourinho…'To my friend Antonio', long live friendship…shall I leave it to you?"

Conte at Chelsea FC

Conte spent two very successful seasons at Chelsea ever since he was brought prior to the start of the 2016/17 Premier League season and the Italian tactician did exceedingly well as they clinched the league title that season. He won the Premier League Manager of the Month three months in a row for the team's performance in October, November, and December 2016. He also went on to win the Premier League Manager of the Season award. They also made it to the FA Cup final but ended up losing that to Arsenal. In his next season though he rectified that by getting them to the final again but he won it that time around. However, he parted ways with the club after that season. He went to Inter Milan and made them win the Serie A title pipping Juventus along the way.

His Premier League record as Chelsea manager was pretty decent as he won 51 games out of 76, drew 10 and lost 15 of them. In the process, his Blues' team scored 147 goals and conceded 71. It goes to show that Antonio Conte could do well as Manchester United's manager if they decide to let go of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the near future.

