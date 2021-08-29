Throwback: When Ronaldo Was Asked If He'd Play Only For Man United In Premier League

On Friday, August 27, Portuguese Football star Cristiano Ronaldo made a spectacular return to Manchester United after it was looking more and more likely that he was going to join cross-town rivals Manchester City only hours before. Though the football legend has contributed a 'lion's share' to the success of his former clubs Juventus and Real Madrid, his return to Man United were celebrated by fans, terming it 'Homecoming'. Amid Ronaldo's return, a post uploaded by SkySports on their Instagram page is doing rounds on social media, where the football star was questioned on his possible return to Premier League.

The video is of Ronaldo from 2015 when he was a Real Madrid player, he is asked if he would play in the Premier League again and he responded by saying, "Why not?" and then added that he is currently in La Liga but "the future, nobody knows." He was then asked if he would like to play for only Manchester United and he dodged the question by saying "Only for Real Madrid now." Ronaldo spent nine years at Real Madrid before moving to Juventus and now back to United.

Ronaldo made 196 appearances for United and managed to rack up 84 goals and won his first of five Ballon d'Or titles. He won three Premier League titles at Manchester United as well as a Champions League crown between 2003 to 2009. As per reports, Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract with the club worth €25 million.

Ronaldo to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League

As per reports, City had been leading the race to land Ronaldo's signature. However, they were said to have pulled out of the negotiations and United were able to sign their former player after reportedly speaking to Sir Alex Ferguson, who apparently changed Ronaldo's mind. According to The Sun, Ronaldo's new contract from United will see him earn £480,000 per week and would propel him to the top of the Premier League's highest-paid players. The massive wages will propel him to the top ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne who is reportedly earning around £385,000 per week. He has also surpassed David de Gea, who makes £375,000 per week on his United contract. Paul Pogba was second on United's list with £290k per week, while United's new acquisitions Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane make £350k and £340k per week, respectively.

Ronaldo surpasses Messi's announcement post on social media

On August 27, Manchester United's official Twitter account announced Ronaldo's return to the club, and the post has received nearly 2 million likes since then. On the other hand, PSG's social media post about Lionel Messi's signing has received just over 800,000 likes since being shared on August 11. It is worth noting that Manchester United enjoys a bigger following on social media than the French club PSG, which may be one of the reasons behind the gap in reach.

(Image Credits: AP)