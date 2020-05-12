Tianjin Tianhai, Chinese Super League Club Cannavaro Once Coached, Dissolved Amid Crisis

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai have been dissolved after declaring bankruptcy. The club once boasted the likes of Fabio Cannavaro as their coach along with Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato. The disbandment decision was announced by the club on Tuesday.

Tianjin Tianhai dissolved: Club fails to pay bills

Now is official: Tianjin Tianhai FC doesn't exist anymore. The club will Be replaced by Shenzhen in the Chinese Super League 2020 pic.twitter.com/ABecVnVbo1 — All Asian Football (@AllAfcFootball) May 12, 2020

Tianjin Tianhai finished in the bottom two on the Chinese Super League points table last year and struggled to pay the bills since the arrest and the subsequent imprisonment of the club's former owner Shu Yuhui. Shenzhen FC, the club that finished bottom last season and were relegated, have now been reprieved and will replace Tianjin Tianhai in the Chinese Super League next season.

Tianjin Tianhai dissolved: Financial difficulties spell doom

Tianjin Tianhai released an official statement announcing its decision to dissolve the club. In the statement, the club stated that they have found it difficult to maintain normal operations amid the unsustainable financial condition. The club, after thoughtful consideration, have agreed to disband the team, read the statement.

Tianjin Tianhai dissolved: Tianjin Tianhai history

Tianjin Tianhai was founded in 2006 in Inner Mongolia as Hohhot Binhai. The club were considered an extremely ambitious outfit that once roped in 2006 Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro as its manager. The club earned a promotion to the Chinese Super League in 2016 under the Italian. It also finished third on the Chinese Super League points table in 2017, at a time when it had players such as Axel Witsel and Alexandre Pato, while also qualifying for the Asian Champions League for the first time. The arrest of the owner led to the takeover by Tianjin Football Association, however, it failed to administer the club.

