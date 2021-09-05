Ticket Prices For Cristiano Ronaldo's 2nd Man United Debut Surges To All-time £2500 High

Ticket prices for Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Manchester United are going through the roof. The 36-year-old is set to make his appearance in the United’s Premier League match against Newcastle United on Saturday, September 11, provided he received the visa in time.

On Saturday, the club stated that Ronaldo’s return to the club led to massive online competition demands. The tickets on the official website of Manchester United have already been sold out. However, other third-party websites try to make the most out of the situation by charging humongous prices for the tickets.

Tickets on StubHub, an American website, were sold at around £2,514 for seats in the lower-tier. Even as those tickets have already been sold out, a website named Live Football Tickets has put forward more than 200 tickets for Ronaldo’s match. While the cheapest tickets are priced at £265, the most expensive tickets cost £699, with the seats in the first tier of the Sir Alex Ferguson stand. A few tickets, priced at £350, provide a "Ronaldo tunnel entrance view" at the Old Trafford.

Manchester United urges fans to check source before making payments

Amidst the sudden rise in ticket prices, Manchester United has requested the fans to buy the tickets only from authenticated sources. The club highlighted that getting tickets from unreliable sources can lead to dire consequences. “We strongly discourage fans from purchasing tickets from unauthorised sources. These tickets are often invalid, leaving fans out of pocket, disappointed and unable to see the game,” the club was quoted as saying in Sport Bible.

Ronaldo began his career for the United as an 18-year-old back in 2003, and he hasn’t looked back ever since. He spent six years at the club before going to Real Madrid. The Portuguese footballer is now looking to show his class in front of the Manchester United fans.

"The Manchester United fans, they are special. I know, I remember very well. I know they still sing my music, which has made me feel even more happy and my commitment is to give everything on the pitch like I did before. I hope to see them very, very soon," Ronaldo told the official Manchester United website.

Image: Manchester United Twitter