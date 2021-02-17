TIG Vs CRU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Liga MX Match Preview

Matchday six of the Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura sees Tigres UANL taking on Cruz Azul on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played on February 18 at the Estadio Universitario with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the TIG vs CRU Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this encounter.

🔜 ¡Mañana regresa el futbol a San Nicolás! 💪🏼🐯 https://t.co/wCiTokevno — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) February 16, 2021

TIG vs CRU live: TIG vs CRU Dream11 match preview

Tigres walk into the match as the ninth-ranked team on the Liga MX Table. They have been able to pocket only seven points so far, winning two matches while drawing one and losing the same number of games in four outings. However, they still have a game in hand and will see this match as an opportunity to move up the Liga MX table. Currently heading into the match with 7 points from four matches, Ricardo Ferretti's men's last outing saw them suffer from a defeat against German giants FC Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup final. They will be looking to learn their lesson from the 1-0 defeat and get back to winning ways soon on Thursday

Cruz Azul on the other hand have a perfect opportunity for themselves to register their fourth straight win of the season as the visitors enter the match following an impressive three-match unbeaten run. Currently slotted at the sixth position in the Liga MX table, Cruz Azul registered a comfortable 2-0 win against Necaxa in their last outing and will be hoping to continue building on the positive momentum and pocket three points against Tigres UNAL.

TIG vs CRU Playing 11

Tigres - Nahuel Guzman, Jesus Duenas, Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Luis Rodriguez, Rafael Carioca, Javier Aquino, Nicolas Lopez, Guido Pizarro, Carlos Gonzales, Andre Pierre Gignac

Cruz Azul - Jose Jesus Corona, Adrian Aldrete, Jose Joaquin Martinez, Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Roberto Alvarado, Luis Romo, Guillermo Fernandez, Yoshimar Yotun, Jonathan Rodriguez, Santiago Tomas Gimenez

TIG vs CRU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Jose Jesus Corona

Defenders- Adrian Aldrete, Carlos Salcedo, Juan Escobar, Luis Rodriguez

Midfielders- Javier Aquino, Luis Romo, Nicolas Lopez, Roberto Alvarado

Strikers- Jonathan Rodriguez, Andre Pierre Gignac

TIG vs CRU Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Andre Pierre Gignac or Luis Romo

Vice-Captain- Jonathan Rodriguez or Javier Aquino

TIG vs CRU Match Prediction

We predict the Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul match to end in a draw with both teams splitting points at the end of this game.

Prediction - Tigres UANL 1-1 Cruz Azul

Note: The above TIG vs CRU Dream11 prediction, TIG vs CRU Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TIG vs CRU Dream11 Team and TIG vs CRU Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.