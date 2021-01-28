TIG Vs NEC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Liga MX Match Preview

Tigres take on Necaxa on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura on Friday. The match is slated to be played at Estadio Universitario on January 29 and is set to kick-off at 8:30 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at TIG vs NEC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this clash.

Tigres have registered two wins from their three matches in the tournament so far. Their first match of the tournament saw Tigres register a comfortable 2-0 win against Leon. Following the same, the hosts suffered a comprehensive 2-0 defeat at the hands of Santos earlier this month. Their last outing was a 2-0 win against Atlas. Ricardo Ferretti's men will now be aiming to carry on the positive momentum and look to build up well as they sit 4th with 6 points to their name.

Necaxa, on the other hand, saw their tournament opener against Mazatlán F.C. end in a narrow 3-2 loss. Despite the loss in the tournament opener, Necaxa managed to bounce back to winning ways when they hosted San Luis. Ending the match with a narrow 1-0 win, the visitors of this match looked promising but faltered again in their last outing. Following a 2-0 loss to Toluca, Jose Cruz's men are currently slotted 13th on the Liga MX table and will be looking to set their defensive issues as the tournament progresses.

TIG vs NEC Playing 11

Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzmán, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Luis Rodríguez, Jesús Dueñas, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñónes, Javier Aquino, Leonardo Fernández, André-Pierre Gignac

Club Necaxa- Sebastian Fassi, Idekel Dominguez, Carlos Guzman, Alejandro Zendejas, Mario de Luna, Jorge Lumbreras, Juan Delgado, Jose Cobian, Maximiliano Salas, Lucas Passerini, Ian Gonzalez

TIG vs NEC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Nahuel Guzmán

Defenders- Hugo Ayala, Idekel Dominguez, Luis Rodríguez, Mario de Luna

Midfielders- Alejandro Zendejas, Luis Quiñónes, Maximiliano Salas, Juan Delgado

Strikers- Ian Gonzalez, André-Pierre Gignac

TIG vs NEC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- André-Pierre Gignac or Ian Gonzalez

Vice-Captain- Maximiliano Salas or Luis Quiñónes

TIG vs NEC Match Prediction

Tigres have managed to score four goals in three matches and looked promising while taking on an opponent's defence. They will relish the opportunity to take on Necaxa's defence which has already conceded five goals this season. Jose Cruz will have to work with the team on the training ground and sort of his shaky defence if they wish to snatch any point in this game. We predict a win for Tigres at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Tigres 2-1 Necaxa

Note: The above TIG vs NEC Dream11 prediction, TIG vs NEC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TIG vs NEC Dream11 Team and TIG vs NEC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.