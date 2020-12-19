TIG Vs OLI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CONCACAF Champions League Game Preview

Tigres UANL (TIG) will go up against CD Olimpia (OLI) in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League, also called the North American Champions League on Sunday, December 20 at 6:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Here is our TIG vs OLI Dream11 prediction, top picks and TIG vs OLI Dream11 team.

TIG vs OLI Dream11 prediction: TIG vs OLI Dream11 prediction and preview

Tigres UANL and CD Olimpia secured their position in the semi-finals by defeating New York City FC and Montreal Impact, respectively, in the quarter-finals. While Tigres UANL showed dominant performance against NYCF, thanks to André-Pierre Gignac, Leonardo Fernández and Javier Aquino, CD Olimpia tied with Montreal 2–2 on aggregate, winning on away goals. Jerry Bengtson and Co. would try to deliver a better performance this time around when they meet Tigres in the semi-finals.

TIG vs OLI Dream11 prediction: TIG vs OLI Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2020

Time: 6:30 am IST

Venue: Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TIG vs OLI Dream11 prediction: TIG vs OLI squads

Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzmán, Luis Rodríguez, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Jesús Dueñas, Rafael de Souza, Guido Pizarro (C), Javier Aquino, Luis Quiñones, Leonardo Fernández, André-Pierre Gignac, Ricardo Ferretti, Gustavo Galindo, Arturo Delgado, Diego Reyes, Juan José Purata, Francisco Venegas, Francisco Meza, Eduardo Tercero, Erick Ávalos, Raymundo Fulgencio, Jesús Garza, Adrián Garza, Nicolás López

CD Olimpia: Edrick Menjívar, Maylor Nuñez, Johnny Leverón, Elvin Casildo, Javier Portillo, Edwin Rodríguez, Deybi Flores, Marvin Bernárdez, Carlos Pineda, Yustin Arboleda, Jerry Bengtson (C), Pedro Troglio, Harold Fonseca, André Orellana, Samuel Córdova, José Reyes, Matías Garrido, José Pinto, Jorge Álvarez, Germán Mejía, Michaell Chirinos, Josman Figueroa, Diego Reyes, Eddie Hernández

TIG vs OLI Dream11 prediction: TIG vs OLI Dream11 team, top picks

Tigres UANL: Luis Rodríguez, Javier Aquino, André-Pierre Gignac

CD Olimpia: Javier Portillo, Marvin Bernárdez, Yustin Arboleda

TIG vs OLI Dream11 prediction: TIG vs OLI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán

Defenders: Luis Rodríguez, Hugo Ayala, Javier Portillo, Elvin Casildo

Midfielders: Javier Aquino, Marvin Bernárdez, Nicolás López

Forwards: André-Pierre Gignac, Yustin Arboleda, Jerry Bengtson

TIG vs OLI team: TIG vs OLI Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Tigres UANL are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above TIG vs OLI Dream11 prediction, TIG vs OLI Dream11 team, probable TIG vs OLI playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TIG vs OLI Dream11 team and TIG vs OLI match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: TigresOficial/Twitter