TIG Vs TOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX 2021 Match Preview

Tigres UANL are set to take on Toluca at The Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, Mexico, for Matchday nine of the Liga MX. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 AM IST on March 3. Let's have a look at the TIG vs TOL Dream11 prediction, team and other details of this Liga MX encounter.

TIG vs TOL live: TIG vs TOL Dream11 match preview

With a win, Tigres UANL could go level on points with Toluca in the Liga MX table with a game in hand. As of now, Tigres UANL have 11 points from seven games while Toluca have 14 points from eight games. However, if Toluca wins, their points gap in comparison to Tigres UANL will be reduced to 6, making this a crucial game for both teams.

Heading into this game, both teams are not in the best of forms in recent games. After beginning the Liga MX season with two wins in three games (1D), Toluca have seen a dip in form as they have only managed to win two of their previous five league games (1D 2L). On the other hand, Tigres UANL have won two of their previous five league games (2D 1L).

However, Tigres UANL will take massive confidence from their Club World Cup final game as they only lost 1-0 to a full-strength Bayern Munich squad. With Club World Cup fixtures out of the way, we expect Tigres UANL to beat Toluca.

TIG vs TOL Dream11 prediction: Tigres UANL 2-1 Toluca

TIG vs TOL playing 11

Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzmán, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Luis Rodríguez, Jesús Dueñas, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñónes, Javier Aquino, Leonardo Fernández, André-Pierre Gignac

Toluca: Luis Manuel García, Jorge Torres Nilo, Miguel Barbieri, Diego Rigonato Rodrigues, Raúl López Gómez, José Juan Vázquez, Rubens Sambueza, Kevin Castañeda, Claudio Baeza, Michael Estrada, Alexis Canelo.

TIG vs TOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán

Defenders: Luis Rodríguez, Carlos Salcedo, Diego Rigonato Rodrigues, Jorge Torres Nilo

Midfielders: Luis Quiñónes, Rubens Sambueza, Kevin Castañeda

Strikers: Alexis Canelo, André-Pierre Gignac, Michael Estrada

TIG vs TOL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain: André-Pierre Gignac

Vice-Captain: Michael Estrada

Note: The above TIG vs TOL Dream11 prediction, TIG vs TOL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TIG vs TOL Dream11 Team and TIG vs TOL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.