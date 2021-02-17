Tigres UANL Vs Cruz Azul Live Stream, Prediction, Team Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Tigres UANL are set to lock horns against Cruz Azul on Matchday six of the ongoing Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played on 18 February at the Estadio Universitario with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul live stream, playing 11 and other match details.

🧤 Día de guantes para el goleador y el capitán 🧤#PerfilTigre 💪🏼 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/fmuRg0NNnW — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) February 16, 2021

Ricardo Ferretti's men are back in Liga MX action after losing to FC Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup Final in their previous competitive outing. Currently heading into the match as the ninth-ranked team on the Liga MX Table, the hosts have managed to register two wins, one draw, and as many losses in four games, collecting 7 points in the process. They will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways and a match against Cruz Azul provides them with the perfect opportunity to register their third win of the Liga MX season.

Cruz Azul on the other hand have been on a remarkable run of form pulling together a string of impressive outings in recent matches. They walk into the match following a three-match winning run with their last match ending in a comfortable 2-0 win against Necaxa. Currently slotted at the sixth position in the Liga MX table, the visitors will be hoping to break into the top four with a win on Thursday

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Tigres - Nahuel Guzman, Jesus Duenas, Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Luis Rodriguez, Rafael Carioca, Javier Aquino, Nicolas Lopez, Guido Pizarro, Carlos Gonzales, Andre Pierre Gignac

Cruz Azul - Jose Jesus Corona, Adrian Aldrete, Jose Joaquin Martinez, Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Roberto Alvarado, Luis Romo, Guillermo Fernandez, Yoshimar Yotun, Jonathan Rodriguez, Santiago Tomas Gimenez

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul live in India?

In the UK, fans can watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul live stream on bet365. There will be no live telecast or Liga MX live stream of this game in India. However, fans can catch the live scores and updates on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul Prediction

While Cruz Azul walk into the match following a great run, Tigres hold the benefit of playing at home and having an extra game in hand. With just two points separating the team, the hosts can outrank their opponents and move up the ladder with a win. However, we expect the match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Tigres UANL 1-1 Cruz Azul