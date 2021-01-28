Tigres UANL Vs Necaxa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Tigres UANL square off against Necaxa in the matchday four of the Liga MX Guard1anes: Clausura. The match is slated to be played at Estadio Universitario on Friday, January 29, and set to kick-off at 8:30 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at Tigres UANL vs Necaxa live stream, team news, and other details of this clash.

Tigres UANL defeated Apertura champions, Leon, in their opening game of the Clausura before suffering a 2-0 defeat during their trip against Santos. However, Ricardo Ferretti's men managed to shrug off their Santos defeat and bounce back with a 0-2 win during their match against Atlas. Currently, slotted 4th on the Liga MX table, the hosts have registered six points in hand are just a point away from league leaders Toluca.

Necaxa on the other hand suffered a 2-0 loss during their trip against league leaders Toluca at their Estadio Nemesio Diez. Prior to this result, the visors had registered a 1-0 on January 16 when they hosted San Luis at their home ground. With Jose Cruz's men losing their tournament opener to Mazatlan FC, they are currently slotted 13th on the league table and will be looking to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Tigres UANL vs Necaxa team news and predicted playing 11

Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzmán, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Luis Rodríguez, Jesús Dueñas, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñónes, Javier Aquino, Leonardo Fernández, André-Pierre Gignac

Club Necaxa- Sebastian Fassi, Idekel Dominguez, Carlos Guzman, Alejandro Zendejas, Mario de Luna, Jorge Lumbreras, Juan Delgado, Jose Cobian, Maximiliano Salas, Lucas Passerini, Ian Gonzalez

Liga MX live stream: How to watch Tigres UANL vs Necaxa live in India?

In the UK, fans can watch the Tigres UANL vs Necaxa live stream on bet365. There will be no live telecast or broadcast or telecast of Liga MX live stream available for fans in India. However, live scores and updates for the game will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Tigres UANL vs Necaxa prediction

Tigres UANL walks into the match brimming with confidence as they have defeated Apertura champions, Leon earlier. They have scored four goals with Carlos Gonzalez netting two of them. The hosts have managed to score from dead balls with three goals coming off set pieces and a free-kick with only a single goal from open play. Tigres UANL start the match as favourites and is likely to edge past Necaxa on Friday.

Prediction- Tigres UANL 2-1 Necaxa