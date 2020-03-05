Tim Howard Set To Return From Retirement, Ex-Man United Goalkeeper To Play For Memphis 901

Legendary US goalkeeper Tim Howard is set to return from retirement to play for USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC. He had retired just five months ago when he played for Colorado Rapids. The 41-year-old is a minority owner as well as the sporting director of Memphis 901 FC.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Real Madrid return, claims journalist friend Edu Aguirre

Tim Howard set to return to play for USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC

Tim Howard, in a statement, has claimed that his obsession for football has grown ever since he has brought an end to his career. The desire to play and win in USL Championship continues to drive him. He also said that his love for Memphis City played an important role in his decision to resume his footballing career.

The Secretary of Defense is back: after retiring in October, @TimHowardGK is returning to play for USL’s @Memphis901FC 😤 pic.twitter.com/smgisXUqtO — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 4, 2020

Tim Howard has made a commitment to the city and the people of Memphis that he'll build a perennial playoff team. His aim is to lift the Eastern Conference trophy and subsequently win the USL Championship.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to fan filming him during El Clasico is priceless: Watch

Tim Howard career: He holds a unique World Cup record for USMNT

TURN UP THE VOLUME 🔊@TimHowardGK is ready to #DefendMemphis — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) March 4, 2020

Tim Howard made a total of 121 appearances for the US Men’s National Team, spanning 15 years (2002-2017). He also holds the record of most saves (15) in a World Cup match. He did so against Belgium in 2014. Howard also enjoyed a good stint in the Premier League.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo spends this OUTRAGEOUS amount monthly on Georgina Rodriguez: Reports

Tim Howard career: He played for Man United, Everton

Tim Howard joined Premier League giants Manchester United from New York Red Bulls in 2003. He became the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford in the first season itself. However, he lost his spot in the second season due to a string of unimpressive performances.

Tim Howard career: Goalkeeper returns to the USA in 2016

… Regrets, I've had a few

But then again, too few to mention #THANKYOU pic.twitter.com/TfPULM0Ub7 — Tim Howard (@TimHowardGK) October 7, 2019

Tim Howard was then loaned out to Everton in 2006. His loan deal was made permanent in the next season. Howard made 329 appearances for Everton. It also included more than 100 clean sheets for the Merseyside club. In 2016, he returned to the USA to play for the Rapids. He decided to retire in October 2019 only to return five months later.

Also Read | US goalkeeper Zack Steffen follows in Tim Howard’s footsteps