'Time Doesn't Forgive': Ex-Maradona Coaching Staff Envisions Messi's Future In Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be the final time that Lionel Messi will have the chance of lifting the trophy which has missing from his trophy cabinet. The Argentina skipper will have to be at the peak of his fitness to play another World Cup. The best chance for Lionel Messi to claim the FIFA World Cup came back in 2014 when Brazil hosted the mega event. However, Germany went on to win the title after scoring in the extra time. Ahead of Qatar 2022, a former Argentine national team physical trainer has made a bold prediction regarding Lionel Messi's performance at the FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup: Will Lionel Messi perform at his peak in Qatar

Fernando Signorini who has been the physical trainer of the Argentina National Team in the past predicted that fans might not get to see the best of Lionel Messi during Qatar 2022 affecting the national teams' chances of winning the trophy for the third time. According to a report via PSG Talk, Signorini said, " We are seeing an expected version of Messi. Without a doubt, we will not see the best version of Messi in Qatar. Just as Diego Maradona did not arrive in the best version of him in 1994. In that, physical conditions are decisive, especially in high competition. For me, the best Messi has passed. Time does not forgive, especially in highly competitive sports".

How has Lionel Messi performed with Argentina at the FIFA World Cup

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be Lionel Messi's fifth chance to lift the elusive trophy. The PSG star has represented Argentina in the World Cup on four separate occasions, namely in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. The forward has six goals and five assists in 19 matches.

Argentina has been placed in Group C of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Raul Jimenez will be at the centre of attention in this group. Argentina and Poland are expected to go through. Mexico having been drawn with Argentina earlier in the 2006 and 2010 editions will look to redeem their disappointing outings. Saudi Arabia will look to upset the more steadied footballing powers they have been drawn with.