'Time Has Come For The New Generation To Take Over': Raphael Varane Announces Retirement

France and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football. This comes just months after Varane helped his team reach the second consecutive final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Vanare shared the news of his retirement with friends and followers on Instagram. In his post, Varane thanked Didier Deschamps for his contributions to France's 2018 World Cup win and also expressed his gratitude to fans.

Raphael Varane's retirement post

Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Each time I wore this special blue jersey, I felt immense pride. The duty to give everything, to play with my heart and to win every time we enter the field. I have been thinking about it for several months and decided that it was the right time for me to retire from international football.

As a child, I remember following France 98, this team, these players who made us experience indescribable emotions. I dreamed of doing like our heroes and, 20 years later, I had one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, one that made me really proud. We brought home the Cup!! I will never forget him. I still feel every single emotion I felt that day, July 15, 2018. It was one of the greatest and most memorable moments of my life.

This victory that we won together would never have been possible without the support of Didier Deschamps, of each of the members of the management and our staff during these years, of my teammates who defended our shirt at each of our matches.

But more importantly, this victory would not have been possible without every single one of you supporting us along the way. Your fervor, the celebrations and the memories of our return to France will forever be etched in me. Even after the defeat in the final last year, with a beautiful course, you welcomed us as heroes when we returned. To each and every one of you, THANK YOU a thousand times!

I will miss these moments with you for sure, but the time has come for the new generation to take over. We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance and who need you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Rap.

Varane has represented his country 93 times in which he has scored 5 goals. Varane was included in France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad and he went on to start in all seven matches and play every minute for his country in the tournament. He was also part of the UEFA Nations League 2020–21, which France won after defeating Spain 2-1 in the final.

Image: Instagram/RaphaelVarane