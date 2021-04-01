Timo Werner Miss Vs North Macedonia Leaves Germany, Chelsea Fans In Disbelief; Watch

Ever since his move to Chelsea last summer, German national team striker Timo Werner has failed to replicate his previous performances with RB Leipzig. Despite his mixed form, Wener was called up for international duty by Joachim Low. But the Blues striker has again left the national team as well as Chelsea fans fuming after he missed out on a sitter in the game against North Macedonia on Wednesday.

North Macedonia broke the deadlock in the injury time of the first half with Goran Pandev's effort. But Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan converted from the spot in the second half. And Joachim Low's men had the opportunity to bag the lead in the 80th minute of the game.

Gundogan latched onto a through ball before setting up the former RB Leipzig forward who should have struck the ball past the net from a close range. But the striker made a blunder of the situation as he appeared to poke the ball wide of the post, which turned out to be extremely costly for the German national team.

Five minutes following the Timo Werner miss vs North Macedonia, Germany went on to concede their second goal of the night. Eljif Elmas scored from a close range past Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with North Macedonia maintaining their lead until the final minute.

Gotta give credit to chelsea sporting, thought morata can never be replaced but they found an even better one in Timo wernerðŸ˜¯ — Nonpartiza (@nonpartiza) April 1, 2021

Has he not got a right foot? Average player that has been overhyped massively. Gunda should have scored himself. — Raza (@Raza_MCFC) March 31, 2021

Why in the world would @ChelseaFC be interested in Erling Haaland when they spent so much money on such a high quality striker in Timo Werner?ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ‘ — Brian Legg (@blegg2) March 31, 2021

He’s really broken since Liverpool pulled out for him — carl greenaway (@MrNiceGuy7130) March 31, 2021

Even the Macedonia player felt bad lmao hands to his head & everything — David (@FTC_Dave) March 31, 2021

Fans were quick to lash out at the Chelsea striker, expressing their dismay over the Blues' decision to sign him last summer. Meanwhile, the defeat saw Germany slip down to the third spot in the Group J World Cup European Qualifier rankings with six points after three games. Armenia currently lead the charts after three victories in three games.

Joachim Low had a sharp reaction to Werner's impressive form against North Macedonia. Speaking to RTL, he said, "He must put that ball away, no question at all. But he doesn't hit the ball right with his left foot, if he makes clean contact with the ball it's a goal." Meanwhile, Low has already decided to bring an end to his managerial stint with the national team following the conclusion of the Euro 2020 competition.

Having made 39 appearances with the Stamford Bridge outfit since the start of the current campaign, Werner has racked up a mere 10 goals and an equal number of assists to his credit. His struggling form might spell trouble for manager Thomas Tuchel with some crucial Chelsea fixtures ahead, including the two-legged tie against Porto in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

