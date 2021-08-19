Timo Werner Told By Chelsea Fan To 'get Out Of Club' During Training Session; Responds

Chelsea finally landed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer transfer window after striker Timo Werner misfired for most of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. The German forward just scored six goals in 35 Premier League appearances after joining Chelsea for a £47.5 million fee from RB Leipzig last July. Owing to Werner's poor form in front of the goal, one fan slammed the German international on the public address (PA) system, asking him to leave Stamford Bridge. The former RB Leipzig striker took to Twitter to respond after facing the abuse.

Angry Chelsea fan tells Timo Werner to 'get out'

Several Chelsea fans were permitted to attend Chelsea's open training session on Wednesday during which an angry fan used the PA system to tell Timo Werner to get 'out of the club.' The fan said so when the supporters were being asked to give their score predictions for Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday. His statement can be heard in the Tweet below.

this woman is a legend. disgruntled Chelsea fan says 'get Werner out the club,' on the live mic at open training at Stamford Bridge and another fan defends the German telling the fan, 'YOU get out. who are you?' pic.twitter.com/hRctBcYDge — amadí (@amadoit__) August 18, 2021

Timo Werner responds to Chelsea fan's criticisms

The Chelsea fan's abuse against Timo Werner was unsurprisingly met with boos from the other supporters present in the stadium. One woman was so angry at the disgruntled fan that she stood up and told the fan, "You get out! Who are you? Who do you think you are? Get out!" While Werner did not directly address the fan's abuse, he did take to his Twitter handle to thank the Chelsea fans for their continuous support and said that he appreciates it.

Thanks for all the love and support I received today, Blues Fans! Really appreciate it🙏 pic.twitter.com/aXsXZZGbJQ — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) August 18, 2021

Tuchel explains what he expects from Werner

While speaking after a pre-season friendly with Arsenal this summer, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said that he wants Timo Werner to be more clinical in front of goal this season, but also insisted it was not the time to blame anyone. Tuchel said, "I'm happy that he (Werner) was dangerous, but there were some chances where he could be more decisive, could have scored, could have assisted another one or two. It's a bit the same, like in the last games, but as I said, we've just started, and it’s not the moment to blame."