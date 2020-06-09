TIR Vs MTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Austrian Bundesliga Live

WSG Swarovski Tirol will face SV Mattersburg in their next Austrian Bundesliga clash at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol on Tuesday. WSG Swarovski Tirol are currently on the fifth spot on the Austrian Bundesliga table with 10 points to their name, whereas SV Mattersburg are placed third on the league table with 13 points in their bank.

TIR vs MTS will commence on Tuesday, June 9 at 10 pm. Fans can play the TIR vs MTS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the TIR vs MTS Dream11 prediction, TIR vs MTS Dream11 top picks and TIR vs MTS Dream11 team.

TIR vs MTS Dream11 team

TIR vs MTS Dream11 top picks

Zlatko Dedic (Captain) Stefan Hager (Vice-captain) Sebastian Santin Markus Kuster Alejandro Farinas Andreas Kuen

Squads for the TIR vs MTS Dream11 team

TIR vs MTS Dream11 team: Swarovski Wattens

Harald Wogrin, Simon Beccari, Pascal Grunwald, Ferdinand Oswald, Sebastian Santin, Julian Golles, Fabian Koch, Florian Buchacher, Sandro Neurauter, Ione Cabrera, David Gugganig, Bruno Soares, Stefan Hager, Felix Adjei, Michael Svoboda, Florian Toplitsch, Benjamin Pranter, Clemens Walch, Ignacio Jauregui, Florian Rieder, Kevin Nitzlnader, Thanos Petsos, Lukas Grgic, Stefan Maierhofer, Zlatko Dedic, Kelvin Yeboah, Dino Kovacec

TIR vs MTS Dream11 team: Mattersburg

Markus Kuster, Tino Casali, Manuel Salaba, Nedeljko Malic, Lukas Rath, Thorsten Mahrer, David Nemeth, Michael Steinwender, Alois Holler, Alejandro Farinas, Michael Lercher, Florian Hart, Philipp Erhardt, Patrick Salomon, Andreas Kuen, Andreas Gruber, Fabian Miesenbock, Christoph Halper, Julius Ertlthaler, Marko Kvasina, Martin Pusic, Victor Olatunji, Stephan Schimandl, Patrick Burger

TIR vs MTS Dream11 prediction

Our TIR vs MTS Dream11 prediction is that Mattersburg will win this game.

Note: The TIR vs MTS Dream11 prediction, TIR vs MTS Dream11 top picks and TIR vs MTS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TIR vs MTS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.