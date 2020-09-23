TKY Vs OSA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, J League Live

After a close-edged victory against Vegalta Sendai, FC Tokyo will battle it out against Cerezo Osaka in J League. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Here is the TKY vs OSA Dream11 prediction, preview, TKY vs OSA Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

TKY vs OSA live: TKY vs OSA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Ajinomoto Stadium

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Time: 3.30 pm IST

TKY vs OSA live: TKY vs OSA Dream11 prediction and preview

After going six games unbeaten in the J League, Cerezo Osaka suffered a 2-1 defeat against Kashima Antlers. Osaka occupy the second spot on the league table, having bagged 39 points to their credit. On the other hand, FC Tokyo have managed three victories over the past five games, and are placed third in the league with 35 points. Meanwhile, the two teams will not find it difficult to secure a AFC Champions League qualifiers' spot.

TKY vs OSA Dream11 prediction: TKY vs OSA Dream11 team news

Tokyo FC: Akihiro Hayashi, Go Hatano, Taishi Brandon-Nozawa, Tsuyoshi Kodama, Daiki Niwa, Hotaka Nakamura, Joan Oumari, Kashif Bangunagande, Masato Morishige, Ryoya Ogawa, Sei Muroya, Seiji Kimura, Takumi Nakamura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Adailton dos-Santos, Arthur Silva, Hirotaka Mita, Kazuya Konno, Keigo Higashi, Kento Hashimoto, Kiwara Miyazaki, Manato Shinada, Rei Hirakawa, Shuto Abe, Takuya Uchida, Yojiro Takahagi, Yoshitake Suzuki, Leandro Moura, Diego Oliveira, Kensuke Nagai, Kichi Yajima, Kyosuke Tagawa, Taichi Hara

Cerezo Osaka: Takumi Nagaishi, Ahn Jun-su, Shu Mogi, Kim Jin-Hyeon, Takaya Yoshinare, Riku Matsuda, Eiichi Katayama, Yusuke Maruhashi, Yuta Koike, Ryuya Nishio, Honoya Shoji, Ayumu Seko, Yasuki Kimoto, Matej Jonjic, Tatsuya Tabira, Lucas Mineiro, Takuya Shimamura, Daichi Akiyama, Naoyuki Fujita, Masataka Nishimoto, Hinata Kida, Leandro Desabato, Taiga Maekawa, Hirofumi Yamauchi, Nagi Matsumoto, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jun Nishikawa, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Yoichiro Kakitani, Hiroaki Okuno, Toshiyuki Takagi, Motohiko Nakajima, Yuta Toyokawa, Ken Tokura, Bruno Mendes, Shota Fujio, Tawan Khotrsupho, Pierce Waring, Ryuji Sawakami, Koji Suzuki

TKY vs OSA Dream11 prediction: TKY vs OSA playing 11

Goalkeeper: Akihiro Hayashi

Defenders: Yusuke Maruhashi, Riku Matsuda, Tsuyoshi Kodama, Kashif Bangunagande

Midfielders: Adailton dos-Santos, Keigo Higashi, Hiroshi Kiyotake

Forwards: Diego Oliveira, Toshiyuki Takagi, Hiroaki Okuno

TKY vs OSA live: TKY vs OSA Dream11 prediction and top picks

Tokyo FC: Diego Oliveira, Adailton dos-Santos

Cerezo Osaka: Hiroaki Okuno, Hiroshi Kiyotake

TKY vs OSA match prediction

FC Tokyo are the favourites in the game.

Note: The TKY vs OSA match prediction is based on our own analysis. The TKY vs OSA playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: FC Tokyo Twitter