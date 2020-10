TKY Vs REY Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, J League Game Preview

After a humiliating defeat against Yokohama FC, FC Tokyo will take on Kashiwa Reysol in the J League. Tokyo have struggled of late with two successive defeats in the competition and look to mend ways when they lock horns against Kashiwa Reysol on Wednesday.

TKY vs REY live: TKY vs REY Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Ajinomoto Stadium

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020-

Time: 3.30 pm IST

TKY vs REY live: TKY vs REY Dream11 prediction and preview

Kashiwa Reysol have struggled for fine form recently with two successive defeats. Reysol were defeated 1-2 by Gamba Osaka in the previous game. They occupy the ninth spot in the J League table with 37 points in 24 games. On the other hand, FC Tokyo sit fourth in the table, having bagged 47 points in 27 games. They trail to leaders Kawasaki Frontale by a massive 17 points and were on the losing side in the previous game against Yokohama FC, conceding four goals while scoring none.

TKY vs REY Dream11 team news

FC Tokyo: Akihiro Hayashi, Go Hatano, Taishi Brandon-Nozawa, Tsuyoshi Kodama, Daiki Niwa, Hotaka Nakamura, Joan Oumari, Kashif Bangunagande, Masato Morishige, Ryoya Ogawa, Sei Muroya, Seiji Kimura, Takumi Nakamura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Adailton dos-Santos, Arthur Silva, Hirotaka Mita, Kazuya Konno, Keigo Higashi, Kento Hashimoto, Kiwara Miyazaki, Manato Shinada, Rei Hirakawa, Shuto Abe, Takuya Uchida, Yojiro Takahagi, Yoshitake Suzuki, Leandro Moura, Diego Oliveira, Kensuke Nagai, Kichi Yajima, Kyosuke Tagawa, Taichi Hara

Kashiwa Reysol: Kim Seung-Gyu, Yuji Takahashi, Takuma Ominami, Kazushige Kirihata, Haruhiko Takimoto, Kosuke Nakamura, Tatsuya Yamashita, Hiromu Mitsumaru, Kengo Kitazume, Jiro Kamata, Yuta Someya, Taiyo Koga, Shunki Takahashi, Naoki Kawaguchi, Hidekazu Otani, Masatoshi Mihara, Yuto Yamada, Richardson Santos, Yusuke Kobayashi, Hayato Nakama, Ataru Esaka, Michael Olunga, Mao Hosoya, Fumiya Unoki, Matheus Savio, Yuta Kamiya, Sachiro Toshima, Ryohei Yamazaki, Cristiano Da-Silva, Yusuke Segawa, Hiroto Goya, Junior Santos

TKY vs REY playing 11

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-Gyu

Defenders: Takuma Ominami, Tatsuya Yamashita, Joan Oumari, Masato Morishige

Midfielders: Shuto Abe, Hirotaka Mita, Ataru Esaka

Forwards: Michael Olunga, Taichi Hara, Adailton dos-Santos

TKY vs REY Dream11 team: Top picks

FC Tokyo: Adailton dos-Santos, Hirotaka Mita

Kashiwa Reysol: Kim Seung-Gyu, Michael Olunga

TKY vs REY match prediction

FC Tokyo start off as the favourites to win the tie,

Note: The TKY vs REY Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The TKY vs REY playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: FC Tokyo Twitter