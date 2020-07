TNJ Vs SHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Tianjin Teda (TIJ) will face Shanghai SPIG (SHG) in their upcoming clash in the Chinese Super League. Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament. TIJ and SHG have managed to gather a decent squad in the tournament to be considered as serious challengers for the title. The TNJ vs SHG live match will commence on Monday, July 27 at 5:05 PM IST. Fans can play the TNJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the TNJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction, TNJ vs SHG top picks and TNJ vs SHG Dream11 team.

TNJ vs SHG live: TNJ vs SHG Dream11 team

TNJ vs SHG live: TNJ vs SHG match prediction and top picks

Marko Arnautovic (Captain) Gao Jiarun (Vice-captain) Sandro Wagner Piao Taoyu Hulk Oscar

TNJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction: Full squads

TNJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction: Tianjin Teda (TNJ) squad

Ding Bowei, Teng Shangkun, Qipeng Yang, Du Jia, Yumiao Qian, Lei Tenglong, Lan Jingxuan, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Bai Yuefeng, Wangsong Tan, Qiu Tianyi, Wang Zhenghao, Hao Rong, Zhang Yue, Liu Ruofan, Che Shiwei, Mao Haoyu, Guo Hao, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Zhao Yingjie, Liu Yang, Wanshun Yang, Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang, Lei Yongchi, Su Yuanjie, Johnathan, Chiming Zhang, Xie Weijun, Xiao Zhi, Sandro Wagner

TNJ vs SHG Dream11 Prediction: Shanghai SIPG FC (SHG) squad

Chen Wei, Sun Le, Yan Junling, Yu Rui, Wei Lai, Yu Hai, Zhang Wei, Yu Hao, Lei Wenjie, Shenyuan Li, Wei Zhen, He Guan, Xiao Mingjie, Fu Huan, Wang Shenchao, Shi Ke, Chen Chunxin, Gao Haisheng, Wang Jiajie, Sun Jungang, Chen Binbin, Lin Chuangyi, Cai Huikang, Yang Shiyuan, Zhang Yi, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Oscar, Lu Wenjun, Ricardo Lopes, Liu Zhurun, Huang Junyi, Li Haowen, Li Shenglong, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

TNJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction: Probable TNJ vs SHG playing 11

Tianjin Teda : Du Jia, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Lei Tenglong, Bai Yuefeng, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Frank Acheampong, Sandro Wagner, Johnathan

: Du Jia, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Lei Tenglong, Bai Yuefeng, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Frank Acheampong, Sandro Wagner, Johnathan Shanghai SIPG FC: Yan Junling, Wei Lai, Wei Zhen, Shenyuan Li, Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Chen Binbin, Odil Akhmedov, Yang Shiyuan, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

TNJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction

Our TNJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction is that Shanghai SIPG FC will win this game.

Note: The TNJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction and TNJ vs SHG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TNJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Shanghai SIPG/Instagram)