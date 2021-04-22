TNJ Vs SHGP Dream11: Tianjin Tigers Vs Shanghai Port Prediction And Team News

Tianjin Tigers welcome Shanghai Port in their upcoming Chinese Super League match on Thursday. The Round one Group B match is all set to be played on April 22 at the Kunshan Sports Center Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the TNJ vs SHGP Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

TNJ vs SHGP Match Preview

Tianjin Tigers are all set to play their first match of the Chinese Super League and will be looking to pocket three points in their tournament opener. However, they will face an uphill task in Shanghai Port with the visitors topping the group during the last season. Both the teams will be aiming to play their best football and come out all guns blazing on Thursday. Shanghai Port will be looking to establish their authority in the league as soon as possible just like last year while the Tianjin Tigers will be aiming to kick off their campaign with a win against their name.

TNJ vs SHGP Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- M. Arnautovic or J. Iloki

Vice-Captain- L. Shenglong or P. Taoyu

TNJ vs SHGP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Y. Junling

Defenders – B. Yuefeng, W. Shenchao, T. Wangsong, T. Kedar

Midfielders – R. Lopes, J. Iloki, Oscar, P. Taoyu

Strikers – M. Arnautovic, L. Shenglong

TNJ vs SHGP Dream11 Prediction

It is very difficult to predict the outcome of this game as the first few matches of any league game have no clear winner. Both the teams will be heading into the new season with a fresh mindset and will be looking to get off to a winning start on Thursday. We expect both teams to play out a thrilling encounter and predict Shanghai Port to edge out a narrow victory and at the end of the 90 minutes

Prediction- Tianjin Tigers 1-2 Shanghai Port

Note: The above TNJ vs SHGP Dream11 prediction, TNJ vs SHGP Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TNJ vs SHGP Dream11 Team and TNJ vs SHGP Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.