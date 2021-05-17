TNJ Vs WHN Dream11: Tianjin Jinmen Tigers Vs Wuhan FC Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Wuhan FC are set to square off against each other on matchday 5 of the ongoing Chinese Super League on Monday, May 17. The domestic Chinese League fixture will be played at the Jiangyin Sports Park Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the TNJ vs WHN Dream11 team, top picks alongside other details of this clash.

TNJ vs WHN Match Preview

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers have not had the best of starts in the ongoing league this season as the hosts have failed to record a single win in the tournament. With four matches played, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers have recorded three losses and one draw with their last match ending in a 1-0 loss to Dalian Professional FC. Currently slotted 8th on the league table, the hosts have registered only one point and trail their opponents by the same. They will be looking to pocket their first win of the season and aim to get back on the winning ways against Wuhan FC on Monday.

Wuhan FC on the other hand have done just slightly better than Tianjin Jinmen Tigers as they have recorded two wins and two draws from their first four matches of the season. They have been pretty inconsistent in the ongoing league with just a one-point lead giving them an edge over Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. Having failed to register a win so far, the visitors will be looking to pocket three points and will consider the match against the lowest-ranked team as an opportunity to win on Monday.

TNJ vs WHN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - L. Hang or G. Jlarun

Vice-Captain - B. Dun or J. Kouassl

TNJ vs WHN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – D. Chunyu

Defenders – D. Carrico, T. Kadar, S. Mbla, L. Songyi

Midfielders – G. Jlarun, Y. Tian, J. Lloki, J. Kouassl

Strikers – B. Dun, L. Hang

TNJ vs WHN Dream11 Prediction

Wuhan FC have the highest chance of scoring on Monday and are expected to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 0-1 Wuhan FC

Note: The above TNJ vs WHN Dream11 prediction, TNJ vs WHN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TNJ vs WHN Dream11 Team and TNJ vs WHN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result