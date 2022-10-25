'Today I'm Indian': Ex-Man United Star Patrice Evra Has Bonkers Diwali Video, Loses Shoe

As people around the world are celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali, former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra has released a video on his official social media handle, where he can be seen celebrating the occasion in his own 'traditional' style. The 41-year-old can be seen performing some fine steps in his Indian attire, clearly having a blast.

Evra delights fans with Diwali celebrations

Taking to his official Twitter handle on October 25, Patrice Evra posted a video of his Diwali celebrations and captioned the post, "HAPPY DIWALI. I’m sending all my love and positive energy to all my people from India. Stop the hate. We are all brothers and sisters."

As seen in the video above, Patrice Evra can be seen dressed in Indian attire and dancing to a popular Punjabi song. In the video, he says even though he is from Senegal, but for today he was Indian. After showcasing some fantastic dance steps, he hilariously ends the video by launching his shoe to the ceiling.

Patrice Evra's career achievements

From beginning his senior career at Marsala, a club in the fourth division in Italy, to representing teams like Manchester United and Juventus, Patrice Evra's career has been nothing short of staggering. After representing a few clubs in both Italy and France, his breakthrough year came in 2006 when the Red Devils signed him from Monaco.

The 41-year-old was a part of Manchester United's golden generation that dominated the Premier League. During his eight years at the club, he won five league titles, three EFL Cups and one UEFA Champions League title, among other trophies. After a glittering stint at Old Trafford, he moved to Turin and joined Serie A giants Juventus, where he helped the club win two league titles. He eventually announced his retirement from professional football in July 2019.