Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint Germain has been in serious doubt with reports stating that the forward is unhappy at the club. Though the 23-year-old has recently signed a contract extension with the Paris club, he has fallen out with the club’s hierarchy in recent months. With Mbappe reportedly in search of new pastures, Real Madrid will look to make the move for his signature. However, the Spanish giants aren't the only ones who would battle for his signature. In the latest Kylian Mbappe transfer news, Chelsea is a serious contender to get sign France forward.

Is Kylian Mbappe coming to Chelsea a possibility?

According to the Givemesport report, noted journalist Pete O’Rourke has said that should Mbappe leave PSG, Todd Boehly will look to get his signature. He said, “I think they'll definitely be in the conversation if Kylian Mbappe does become available in the next couple of transfer windows. I think Todd Boehly has shown his ambition for Chelsea, they have put their money where their mouth is since they’ve taken over from Roman Abramovich."

He further said, “They're already making big plans for next season by trying to set up a deal for Christopher Nkunku, and I'm sure if Mbappe does become available, you'll have Chelsea and all the top clubs across Europe who would love to sign him as well.” Mbappe has scored 12 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this season. He scored a first half penalty in PSG's 1-1 draw with Benfica on Tuesday night.

Coming to Chelsea transfer, Boehly bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich earlier this year. He sacked Thomas Tuchel last month and replaced him with Graham Potter, who is still unbeaten. During the summer transfer window, Chelsea made some major signings bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they look to challenge for domestic as well as European glory.

Kylian Mbappe becomes the highest-paid footballer in 2022

The 23-year-old Mbappe made history by topping the Forbes list of the highest-paid footballer. The young forward dethroned teammate Lionel Messi to take the top spot. As per the estimation by Forbes, 23-year-old Mbappe will earn USD 128 million this season, while his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Messi will be the second-highest-earning footballer with USD 120 million. At the same time, Manchester United’s Ronaldo will earn USD 100 million this season.