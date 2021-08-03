Tokyo Olympics 2021: USA's Football Team Trolled For Losing To Neighbours Canada

Megan Rapinoe and her team have sparked a slew of mocking comments online after the USA football team lost the Tokyo Olympics semifinals to cross-border rivals Canada. The 1-0 victory, secured via a late VAR-awarded penalty by Jessica Fleming, marked the first time when Canada had beaten the USA in the game of football. While their surprising defeat triggered a lot of trolling, it was also the fact that the team kneeled in front of the Olympics flag that led to the mockery.

Why did the team kneel?

Not only the USA’s women’s national team but other soccer teams also knelt before the Olympics flag before the competition kick-started. The reason behind the move was to protest against racism, which recently garnered centre stage after the killing of Minnesota resident George Floyd. The demonstrations were pre-planned, as they have done this before in various international soccer matches for over a year now, as collective statements against racism and other forms of discrimination.

USWNT miss out on the Olympic final 😱



USA football team trolled

Roasting the team on Twitter, one user ridiculed the team captain’s post-match agony. Meanwhile, another reckoned that he did not want to see the team don the team’s shirt ever again. "I support watching Megan Rapinoe lose," said a best-selling author. "You sure do deserve this, Rapinoe – let’s go, Canada," said a supporter of Canada, subverting the "I deserve this" brags the social justice warrior made following her team's 2019 World Cup win. Meanwhile, a rather sympathising comment read, "Heartbreaking but hard-fought. Good luck to Canada in the final."

Floyd's death and racism in the US

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American was arrested on the suspicion of using a fake $20 note. During the arrest, he was handcuffed and begged for breath as a white police officer on duty knelt on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, was previously fired but now he has been arrested and sentenced for murder. Floyd's death triggered massive 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the US as well as the entire world. While Floyd's death diverted the limelight to racism against blacks, the US has been blanketed with other forms of discrimination including xenophobia, or racism against Asian-Americans.

