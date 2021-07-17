Tokyo Olympics: All You Need To Know About Premier League Stars Featuring In Summer Games

Sports fans cannot wait for Tokyo Olympics, which is set to begin in less than a week. The Summer Games will take place from July 23 to August 8 after it was shelved in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. The men's football tournament is all set to kick off on July 22. While it is not a tradition for the top players to compete in Olympics, several key players will still be seen from the top Premier League sides in Tokyo Olympics.

Which Premier League players are involved in Tokyo Olympics?

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli

One of the biggest players to compete in the Tokyo Olympics is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, who has delivered impressive performances for Mikel Arteta's side in last season's Premier League campaign. Martinelli, who has been included in the Brazil squad for the Olympics, will be eager to play his part in a difficult group containing Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes was also due to represent Brazil at the tournament but was forced to pull out of the squad due to injury.

Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz has been highly impressive for Aston Villa in recent seasons. The Brazilian midfielder made 33 league appearances in 2020-21 and got two assists. Luiz was also included in Brazil's Copa America squad, which lost to Argentina in the finals.

Burnley: Chris Wood

Chris Wood was one of the biggest stars in last year's Premier League season as he chipped in with a number of crucial goals for a struggling Burnley side. Wood features as one of New Zealand's three overage players. The 29-year old has been in excellent form for Burnley over the past few seasons as he has averaged 11.5 Premier League goals a season in this period.

Brighton: Alexis MacAllister and Tudor Baluta

Brighton midfielder Alexis MacAllister is a fantastic addition to Argentina's squad as they look for a third gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. MacAllister arrives into this year's Olympics on the back of a fantastic season for Brighton as in 27 appearances, he chipped in with three vital goals. The other Brighton player that will feature at the Tokyo Olympics is Tudor Baluta, whose playing time has been limited at Brighton after spending time on loan at Dynamo Kiev and ADO Den Haag.

Everton: Richarlison

Everton's Richarlison will be heading into Tokyo Olympics on the back of an excellent performance at this year's Copa America. While Brazil were unable to lift the trophy, Richarlison played a crucial role as he chipped in with a goal and an assist. With Brazil sending a strong squad to the Tokyo Olympics, Richarlison could be a key figure in helping Brazil lift the Olympic gold.

Manchester United: Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo

Alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Richarlison, the other big players competing in this year's Olympics is the Manchester United duo Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo. Both defenders will represent Ivory Coast at the Olympics. While several team coaches were against the idea of sending their players to the Olympics, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a positive view of the scenario.

Speaking to the official Manchester United website, Solskjaer said, "When your country calls you up, I think I can’t stand in the way of that boyhood dream being fulfilled. Of course, Eric is over-age but I think they can see the value of him and that’s why they brought him in. Amad is a young, exciting prospect. It’ll be good to see them. It’ll be their pre-season but they’ve got to come back with a medal. We need a nice feel about the place when they come back!"