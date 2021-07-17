Tokyo Olympics: Germany's Football Team Walks Off Pitch After Alleged Racial Abuse

Germany's Olympics football team walked off the pitch after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused during his side's warm-up match against Honduras on Saturday. As a result of the German team walking off, the game between Germany and Honduras ended five minutes early, with the score at 1-1. The German football association (DFB) revealed the reasons for walking off the pitch in a tweet.

DFB claims Torunarigha was racially abused

As per DFB's tweet, Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused in a warm-up match against Honduras that took place behind closed doors. The tweet read,

ℹ️ The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused.#WirfuerD #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/D85Q63Ynr9 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 17, 2021

Following the incident, the Germany Olympics national football team coach, Stefan Kuntz, said, "When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option. Germany is set to kickstart their Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign by taking on defending champions Brazil on July 22. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will officially begin on July 23 and will last until August 8.

English players subjected to racial abuse after Euro defeat

The English trio of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were subjected to racial abuse on social media from England fans after they missed their respective penalties, leading England to lose to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. The Three Lions were eventually beaten by the Azzuri 3-2 on penalties, bringing an end to a nail-biting contest. It is believed that over a staggering 12,500 abusive messages were aimed against the English stars on Twitter. Meanwhile, a mural of Rashford in Manchester was also vandalized.

Five arrested for racial abuse against English stars

Chief Constable Mark Roberts made it clear that strict action would be taken against all the English fans for delivering 'utterly vile' abuse. Roberts added that the racist abuse had sent shockwaves across the country as the English team should be considered as role models instead of being subject to such abuse. It is believed that over 250 arrests have been made across the whole country in connection with England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. As a result, the total number of arrests during the course of the tournament have now increased to about 630.