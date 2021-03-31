Tokyo Olympics: PSG's French Superstar Kylian Mbappe Set To SNUB Tokyo Mega Event

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe’s future at Parc des Princes hangs in the balance. The French superstar has declined approaches from the Ligue 1 giants on extending his current contract which ends in the summer of 2022. Amid link-ups with Real Madrid, the 22-year-old has informed the French Football Association of his intent in not participating in the Tokyo Olympics to focus on his future.

Kylian Mbappe eligible to play at Tokyo Olympics

Kylian Mbappe is all set to participate in the Euro 2020 which is to be played in June this year. The competition has been delayed by a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic with the PSG striker set to lead the lines for Didier Deschamps alongside Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann.

The 2018 World Cup winner is also eligible to participate in the 2020 Olympic games scheduled to be played out in Tokyo, Japan. As per the rules, every national team is allowed to have three players above the age of 23 in the squad. With Mbappe only 22, he could make it to the squad easily.

PSG news: Kylian Mbappe Tokyo Olympics participation doubtful

According to a report by Le Parisien, Mbappe has informed the highest French football authority that he will not be available for the national team during the months of July and August with the intent of sorting out his future with the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Real Madrid are keen on bringing in Mbappe alongside Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. In an attempt to sign the Frenchman, the defending LaLiga champions are reportedly set to sell off several players, including Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Isco, Raphael Varane and Marcelo.

PSG news: Kylian Mbappe keen on Real Madrid move

According to an earlier report by Diario ABC, his entourage had sent out a stern warning to Real Madrid. The 22-year-old sees off his PSG contract in the summer of 2022. And the defending Ligue 1 champions have been pressuring the player to commit his future at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe has succeeded in putting off the pressure from the club as he prolongs PSG's wait to get on to the negotiation table. It's been claimed that he has been waiting for a formal approach from Real Madrid. And he is running out of patience, seemingly, with his entourage warning Los Blancos to seal the Frenchman's transfer next summer.

Tokyo Olympics schedule

After being postponed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Tokyo Olympics is all set to kickstart on July 23 this year and shall end on August 8. According to various reports in Japan, the organisers have decided not to allow international spectators into the stadiums due to the fact that the threat from the novel coronavirus still looms large.

