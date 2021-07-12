Tom Cruise FaceTimed England Team Ahead Of Euro 2020 Final, Reveals Harry Kane

Harry Kane has revealed that the England team got a FaceTime call from Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The actor, who has been filming the forthcoming instalment of Mission: Impossible in the UK, was in attendance at yesterday night’s final, which saw England lose to Italy in penalties.

Tom Cruise FaceTimes with Team England

“Obviously we have had ex-players and people get in touch,” the England captain told BBC Radio5Live ahead of the match. “We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football.”

The 27-year-old forward added that the team were also given the opportunity to stream one of Cruise’s films on July 9.

“Yes, we were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films, so I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group so that was nice of him.”

England’s manager Gareth Southgate, however, missed out on the call.

Speaking to The Independent, Southgate said of the team’s message from Cruise: “They were very fortunate. I don’t know whether they’re supposed to have had said this because they all had to sign a [non-disclosure] form.

“They had a preview of a film that’s due out further down the line and they had Tom dial in to speak to them, which was, I would imagine, quite surreal.”

Southgate added, “I was in a meeting watching videos of Italy but that’s another story.”

Italy vs England

A night to forget for the Three Lions as they just could not do enough to get past the Italian defence after the second-minute goal by Shaw. They had done so well, having conceded just one goal up until the final but just couldn’t come up with enough to get their hands on the European trophy.

The match started with England taking the lead early in the second minute through a wonderful Luke Shaw half volley after a pinpoint Kieran Trippier crosses to send Wembley into raptures. They dominated the initial 20 minutes of the game with the change of formation for England tough for the Italians to read.

However, the Italians soon found the rhythm that they had throughout the tournament. The Azzurri dominated the proceedings after that and in the 67th minute, Bonnuci found the back of the net owing to a goalmouth scramble following a dangerous corner.

In the penalty shootout, Gianluigi Donnarumma managed to save two and Marcus Rashford's shot hit the post as Italy won 3-2 and lifted the European silverware.

