TON Vs AVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

CD Tondela face off against Aves FC in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on June 11 (June 12 for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the Estadio Joao Cardoso on Thursday (Friday for Indian viewers) with a kick-off time of 1:45 am IST. CD Tondela are 14th in the league standings while Aves FC are bottom of the league table. Fans can play the TON vs AVE prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TON vs AVE Dream11 prediction, the TON vs AVE Dream11 top picks and TON vs AVE Dream11 team.

TON vs AVE Dream11 team and match schedule

E a 24 horas de mais um jogo... Nova ronda de exames à Covid-19👊#juntos #orgulhobeirão pic.twitter.com/9hSuceYozG — CD Tondela (@CDTondela1933) June 10, 2020

TON vs AVE Dream11 prediction

TON vs AVE Dream11 prediction - CD Tondela squad

Cláudio, Diogo Silva, Babacar Niasse, Marko Petkovic, João Gonçalves, Pité, Fahd Moufi, Yohan Tavares, Ricardo Alves, Philipe Sampaio, Jaquité, Pedro Augusto, Joao Pedro, Pepelu, João Reis, Filipe Ferreira, Jonathan Torohia, Richard Birkheun, António Xavier, Ronan Jeronimo, Jhon Murillo, Tomislav Strkalj, Rúben Fonseca, Ricardo Valente

TON vs AVE Dream11 prediction - Aves FC squad

Dimitar Sheytanov, Raphael Lopes, Fábio, Andrej Simunec, Helder Balde, Adam Dzwigala, Adi Mehremic, Bruno de Abreu Barbosa, Jaílson, Oumar Diakhité, Ricardo Mangas, Afonso, Bruno Lourenco, Mato Milos, Pedro Soares, Cláudio Tavares, Ruben, Pedro Delgado, Zidane Banjaqui, Aaron Tshibola, Falcao Carolino, Jonathan Buatu, Ablaye Faye, Bruno Araujo Morais, José Varela, Estrela, Assimiou Touré, Bruno Riberio, Peu, Marius Mouandilmadji, Miguel Gonçalves Silva, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Ruben Macedo, Maximiano, Welinton Júnior, Arthur Yamga.

Date - Thursday, June 11 (Friday, June 12 for Indian viewers)

Kickoff time - 1:45 am IST

Venue - Estadio Joao Cardoso, Tondela

TON vs AVE Dream11 team: TON vs AVE Dream11 top picks

Here are the TON vs AVE Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points:

Goalkeeper: Fabio

Defenders: F Ferreira, P Sampaio, Y Tavares, M Petkovic

Midfielders: R Oliviera, A Xavier, J Pedro-Almeida (C), J Murillo (VC)

Forwards: M Mohammadi, A Yamga

CD Tondela start as favourites against Aves FC in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Thursday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these TON vs AVE Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The TON vs AVE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: CD Tondela Twitter