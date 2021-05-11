TON Vs BEL Dream11: Tondela Vs Belenenses SAD Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks

Matchday 32 of the ongoing Primeira Liga season sees Tondela and Belenenses SAD face each other on Tuesday, May 11. The Portuguese domestic league match will be played at the Estadio Joao Cardoso with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the TON vs BEL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

TON vs BEL Match Preview

CD Tondela failed to capitalise on their positive run which saw them regret two straight victories as the hosts went on to register two draws and one loss in their recent three outings, Heading into the game after registering a 1-1 draw against Boavista in their last match, the hosts have now registered two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five matches. Currently slotted 10th on the league table, Tondela has recorded 10 wins, six draws, and 15 losses so far in the campaign. WIth 36 points from 31 games, the hosts trail their Tuesday night opponents by a single point and will be eager to overtake them on the Primeira Liga standings by recording a win against Belenenses SAD.

Belenenses SAD on the other hand will head into the game brimming with confidence following their 1-0 win over Portimonense in their previous outing. Currently slotted ninth on the table, the visitors have recorded eight wins while playing out 13 draws and suffering from ten losses this season. With 37 points from 31 games, Belenenses SAD holds a narrow 1 point lead over CD Tondela and will be aiming to extend their gap with a win on Tuesday.

TON vs BEL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Cassierra or S. Agra

Vice-Captain - M. Gonzalez or S. Varela

TON vs BEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – S. Kritsyuk

Defenders – T. Esgalo, A. Medloub, Henrique

Midfielders –J. Pedro, A. Taira, S. Varela, R. Olabe

Strikers – M. Gonzalez, M. Cassierra, S. Agra

TON vs BEL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are pretty much evened out in the competition and are separated by a single point. They will be aiming to come out all guns blazing but will also be wary of any potential slip-up which may affect their ranking as the Primeira Liga season nears the business end of the campaign. Given the current form of Tondela and Belenenses SAD, we predict them to play out a draw and split points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Tondela 1-1 Belenenses SAD

Note: The above TON vs BEL Dream11 prediction, TON vs BEL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TON vs BEL Dream11 Team and TON vs BEL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.