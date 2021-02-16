TON Vs MRT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Portuguese League Match Preview

Tondela take on Maritimo on Matchday 19 of the Portuguese League on Monday. The match is slated to be played at the Estádio João Cardoso on Tuesday, February 16 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:15 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the TON vs MRT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this clash.

Confere as declarações do Mister Pako Ayestarán de antevisão ao jogo frente ao CS Marítimo a contar para a Liga NOS.#juntos #orgulhobeirão https://t.co/t20rnOTnjm via @YouTube — CD Tondela (@CDTondela1933) February 15, 2021

TON vs MRT live: TON vs MRT Dream11 match preview

Tondela are currently ranked 13th in the Portuguese League managing five wins, three draws, and 10 losses in 18 league matches. With 18 points against their name, the hosts enter the match following a poor run of form. They have suffered from two consecutive losses in their previous outings against Pacos De Ferreira and Rio Ave and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways.

Maritimo on the other hand had a good start to the campaign but have blundered out in recent times. They walk in this encounter following a poor run suffering from five straight losses and are currently ranked just a position below their Tuesday opponents. With the visitors just one point away from matching Tondela's tally, they will see this encounter as a perfect opportunity to move up the ladder and move closer to the top 10 on the Portuguese League table.

TON vs MRT Dream11 Team (Squads)

Tondela - Joel Sousa, Babacar Niasse, Pedro Trigueira, João Paulo Marques Gonçalves, Bebeto, Enzo Martínez, Tiago Melo Almeida, Yohan Tavares, Filipe Ferreira, Abdel Medioub, Naoufel Khacef, Jaquité, Ricardo Alves, João Pedro, Pedro Augusto, Jaume Grau, Rafael Barbosa, Olabe, Salvado, Arcanjo, Tomislav Strkalj, Jhon Murillo, Souleymane Anne, Mario González

Maritimo - Amir Abedzadeh, Francesco Anacoura, Caio Gobbo Secco, Charles, Cláudio Winck, Pedro Mateus, Zainadine Júnior, Lucas Áfrico, Tim Soderstrom, Rene Ferreira Dos Santos, Andreas Karo, China, Gonçalo Duarte, Leonardo de Andrade Silva, Marcelo Hermes, Jean, Stefano Beltrame, Rafik Guitane, Joel Moises Castillo Mosquera, Jean Cleber, Diego Moreno, Marcelo, Mohamed Medfai, Andre Teles, Franck-Yves Bambock, Diego Gomes dos Santos, Pedro Pelágio, François-Xavier Fumu Tamuzo, Jorge Correa, Edgar Costa, Rodrigo Pinho, Milson, Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, Ruben Macedo, Kibe, Sassá , Ali Alipour, Johnson Oppong Owusu

TON vs MRT Dream11 Team: TON vs MRT Playing 11

Goalkeeper- C. Secco

Defenders- Bebeto, F. China, N. Khacef, L. Africo

Midfielders- J. Correa, T. Arcanjo, F. Milson, M. Gonzalez

Strikers- J. Murillo, J. Tagueu

TON vs MRT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- J. Murillo or F. Milson

Vice-Captain- J. Tagueu or T. Arcanjo

TON vs MRT Match Prediction

Both teams look equally matched on paper and start the game desperate for a victory. We predict a stalemate result as both teams will likely cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Tondela 0-0 Maritimo

Note: The above TON vs MRT Dream11 prediction, TON vs MRT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TON vs MRT Dream11 Team and TON vs MRT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.